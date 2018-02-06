8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Seeds Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Jackfruit is one of the largest fruits and is considered a popular tropical fruit in Asia. Jackfruit is eaten ripe and its seeds are eaten either boiled, roasted or made into flour [1] . The jackfruit seeds are widely consumed as a dessert and used as an ingredient in Asian culinary preparations. Jackfruit seed flour is used as a thickener and binding agent in the food industry.

The seeds of jackfruit are rich in nutrients like riboflavin and thiamine, which help convert the food into energy [2] . These nutrients help to keep your eyes, skin and hair healthy.

Nutritional Information

Jackfruit seeds are packed full of protein, carbohydrates and dietary fibre. They contain vitamin B, potassium, calcium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, iron, and copper. They also contain antimicrobial compounds which could help prevent bacterial contamination that causes food-borne illnesses.

Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Seeds

1. Strengthen the immune system

Jacalin is a protein found in jackfruit seeds which have been proven to be useful for strengthening the immune system of patients infected with human immunodeficiency virus HIV 1. Jacalin is a tetrameric two-chain lectin combining a heavy chain of 133 amino acid residues with a light β chain of 20 to 21 amino acid residues [3] .

2. Prevent food-borne illnesses and treat infectious diseases

The antibacterial effects of jackfruit seeds have been studied against E. coli and B. megaterium microbes. The study revealed the seeds' effectiveness in treating infectious diseases and preventing food contamination by food-borne pathogens that cause food-borne illnesses [4] .

3. Promote bone health

Jackfruit seeds help in maintaining bone health due to the presence of magnesium that aid in better absorption of calcium in the body. Magnesium works along with calcium in strengthening the bones and preventing bone-related conditions like osteoporosis [5] .

4. Prevent cancer

Jackfruit seeds contain lignans, saponins, isoflavones and phytonutrients which help prevent cancer. All these components protect the body from free radicals which otherwise damage the DNA and increase the proliferation of cancer cells [5] .

5. Enhance digestion health

Jackfruit seeds provide instant relief from indigestion. The nutrients present in jackfruit seeds can help you to digest the food properly. The seeds also contain a good amount of dietary fibre that will aid in the digestion process and will also prevent stomach ulcers [5] . Jackfruit seed extract is also known to cure diarrhoea and dysentery.

6. Promotes eye health

Jackfruit seeds contain vitamin A, the vitamin which is responsible for better vision and also helps in better functioning of other organs. The seeds lower vitamin A deficiency and can help ward off many eye-related diseases such as night blindness [6] .

7. Boosts sexual health

Jackfruit seeds are considered an aphrodisiac because they contain a good amount of iron. Iron promotes overall health and increases a woman or man's sex drive. The more the iron in the body, the better the arousal, desire, lubrication and the ability to have an orgasm [6] .

8. Reduce wrinkles

Lignans, saponins, isoflavones and phytonutrients have anti-ageing properties which help fight free radical damage that cause premature ageing of the skin, thereby causing wrinkles [6] . Just mix jackfruit seed powder with cold milk and apply it as a face mask.

How To Eat Jackfruit Seeds

The seeds are used in various culinary preparations like jam, jelly and chutney.

Roasted, dried jackfruit seed flour can be used as an alternative to white flour for baking cakes, muffins, etc.

You can also consume it boiled or roasted.

Note: Jackfruit seeds shouldn't be consumed along with medicines like aspirin, anticoagulants, blood thinners, antiplatelet drugs and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

