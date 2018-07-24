Cheese has gained popularity among the kids and adults alike. It is being used in all sorts of dishes to enhance the flavour. Cheese not only tastes good but it's very good for you and eating it in limited quantities can keep you healthy. Today in this article we will be writing about the health benefits of cheddar cheese.

Cheddar cheese offers certain health benefits and out of all types of cheese, cheddar cheese is the one that you should stick to, because it contains a high concentration of essential nutrients, particularly protein and calcium which are excellent for your health. And cheese being a dairy product, it excels in providing these nutrients.

Some Fun Facts About Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar cheese is good for your arteries, heart, bones, mood and sleep patterns.

Cheddar cheese originates from the town of Cheddar which goes back to more than 800 years.

Creamier made cheddar cheese is tastier.

The Nutritional Content Of Cheddar Cheese

An ounce of cheddar cheese has 113 calories and 6 grams of saturated fat which is 30 per cent of your recommended daily value. The same serving of cheese has 29 mg of cholesterol which is 10 per cent of your daily value.

These Are Some Of The Health Benefits Of Cheddar Cheese

1. Contains Carbohydrates, Fibre And Protein

2. Loaded With Minerals And Vitamins

3. Cheddar Cheese Can Reduce The Risk Of Dental Caries

4. Could Prevent Liver Cancer

# Contains Carbohydrates, Fibre And Protein

Cheddar cheese is mostly composed of fats, protein, calcium and phosphorous. A serving of regular cheddar cheese has zero carbohydrates, fibre but has 7 grams of protein. On the other hand, reduced fat cheddar cheese delivers 1 gram of carbohydrate, 8 grams of protein and zero fibre.

# Loaded With Minerals And Vitamins

Cheddar cheese is an excellent source of calcium, with 20 per cent recommended daily value of calcium. It also provides 14 per cent of your daily value of phosphorous.

Cheddar cheese has less vitamins like vitamin A. Vitamin A promotes healthy eyes, mucous membranes, skeletal and skin tissue. It also has 6 per cent of riboflavin and 4 per cent of vitamin B12.

#Cheddar Cheese Can Reduce The Risk Of Dental Caries

Cheddar cheese contains anticarcinogenic properties that stimulate the flow of saliva which has caries-reducing properties. This reduces the effect of dental caries.

#Could Prevent Liver Cancer

Eating cheddar cheese could prevent the development of liver cancer and boost liver health. This is because the cheese contains a compound called spermidine which is thought to prevent liver fibriosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (most common type of liver cancer).

Disadvantages Of Cheddar Cheese

So, is cheddar cheese good for you? Cheese contains 6 grams of saturated fat which can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

Sodium is also found in cheese, along with saturated fat. People who are lactose intolerant, allergic and sensitive to cheddar cheese can be affected. However, cheddar cheese has low levels of lactose which means people can have small amounts of this cheese safely.

In some types of cheese, phosphorous is present in high quantities and people with a kidney disorder should avoid having those cheese as it can be fatal.

So, What Type Of A Cheese Is Cheddar? How Is It Made?

Cheddar cheese is a hard, off-white, sharp tasting, natural cheese. This cheese is the most widely purchased and mostly eaten cheese around the world. Cheddar cheese is made from cow's milk which makes it slightly crumbly in texture.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: Best And Worst Cooking Oils For Your Heart