Health Benefits Of Buckwheat Honey And How To Use It

Do you know what is buckwheat honey? Buckwheat honey is made from honeybees that collect and process the nectar from buckwheat flowers. This article will tell you all about the health benefits of buckwheat honey.

Buckwheat honey is a highly nutritious honey having a robust flavour. The buckwheat honey is usually dark in colour and can range in other colours from coppery yellow to purple or nearly black.

Buckwheat honey isn't as sweet and tastes similar to molasses. But, the basic composition and nutritional profile of all types of honey are almost the same. However, buckwheat honey has higher concentrations of macronutrients, trace elements and antioxidant compounds.

The largest component of buckwheat honey is fructose and its glucose content is higher than that of light-coloured honey. An average jar of buckwheat honey is about 30 percent glucose and 40 percent fructose.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of buckwheat honey.

1. It Is Rich In Antioxidants

Buckwheat honey contains huge amounts of antioxidants. These antioxidants are beneficial chemicals that prevent molecular damage to your cells. According to Cornell University, the antioxidants in buckwheat honey are beneficial to cardiovascular health because it helps in increasing good cholesterol and promotes the breakdown of bad cholesterol. While selecting honey, opt for buckwheat honey for its antioxidant content.

2. Vitamins And Minerals

Buckwheat honey is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, buckwheat honey has potassium, which is an essential mineral that supports your body's nerve, muscle and heart function. It also contains betaine, a compound that aids in liver functioning and may help reduce the risk of heart disease. You can combine buckwheat honey with other healthy foods, such as whole-grain toast, Greek yogurt or with fruits.

3. It Is High In Calories

Buckwheat honey has relatively high number of calories per serving. This will provide your body with a good dose of energy. One tablespoon of buckwheat honey contains 64 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Nutrient Database.

4. Helps In Treating Wounds

Buckwheat honey has been found to be beneficial in curing wounds because it draws moisture out of the wounds and helps eliminate bacteria. Buckwheat honey has a high content of sugar and a low pH, so it can help in preventing the bacteria and other microbes from growing in the wound.

5. Helps In Relieving Cough

Do you know that buckwheat honey actually helps in soothing your cough? A noted study found the effectiveness of buckwheat honey as a treatment for night-time coughs in children due to respiratory infections like colds. The study also found that the honey is considered to be more effective than over-the-counter cough medicine.

How To Use Buckwheat Honey

There are many ways to use buckwheat honey, which have been listed below.

For treating wounds, apply buckwheat honey directly on the wound and cover it with a clean bandage.

You can have a tablespoon of raw buckwheat honey daily or mix it into your food or beverages. For example, adding it in oatmeal, pancakes, and smoothies.

Buckwheat honey is a fantastic all-natural sweetener for adding in your deserts or beverages. For example, baked desserts, and beverages like tea or coffee.

For treating cough, mix buckwheat honey in a cup of warm herbal tea.

Daily consumption of buckwheat honey has been shown to improve the antioxidant levels in the blood and helps prevent lipid peroxidation, or damage to the lipids, such as cholesterol. Dark-coloured honey like buckwheat honey, has the highest concentration of phenolic compounds. The concentration of antioxidants in this honey is gram-for-gram compared to that of antioxidants in tomato and other fruits and vegetables.

Also, buckwheat honey is one of the best substitutes for maple syrup. You can drizzle it over your pancakes, waffles, toasts, and crepes. It is also a highly favoured choice for beer brewing and a perfect choice for marinating meat in roasted and barbecued meat recipes.

Buckwheat honey can also be an excellent sugar substitute in beverages like tea and coffee. It is also used for making barbecue sauce and is a key ingredient used in making gingerbread.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About Brain Tuberculosis