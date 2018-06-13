From Curing Diabetes To Detox, Here Are 15 Medicinal Benefits Of Jackfruit

Artocarpus heterophyllus, the national fruit of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, state fruit of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, commonly known as jackfruit, jak, jack, jack tree, fenne or jakfruit, is a tree mostly found in the tropical regions which is native to South India. It is an angiosperm belonging to the family of Moraceae, which also contains fig, mulberry, breadfruit, etc.

It is the heaviest tree-borne fruit that reaches a weight of about 50 kilograms, 80-90 centimetres in length and 40-50 centimetres in diameter.

Every part of this tree has medicinal values -

• The extract of the root is used to treat asthma, skin diseases, fever, and diarrhea.

• The bark of this tree has sedative effects.

• A concoction of the leaves is used to treat fever and diabetes and for curing wounds, skin diseases, boils, etc.

• The latex of the jackfruit tree is mixed with vinegar to heal glandular swelling and snakebites.

• The ripe fruit is used as a laxative.

Here are a few other medicinal values of jackfruit -

1. Maintains Blood Pressure

2. Prevents Cancer

3. Improves Bone Health

4. Good For The Nervous System

5. Cures Diabetes

6. Cures Stomach Ulcers

7. Cures Skin Spots And Ageing

8. Prevents Cold And Infections

9. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels

10. Anemia

11. Lowers Risks Of Heart Diseases

12. Healthy Thyroid

13. Improved Eyesight

14. Regulates Bowel Movement

15. Detoxification

1. Maintains Blood Pressure:

Potassium is required by the body to maintain the fluid level with electrolytes. Jackfruit has an abundance of potassium that regulates sodium levels. Thus, it helps to maintain any surges in blood pressure.

2. Prevents Cancer:

Free radicals in the body are produced due to oxidative stress and these damage the DNA, providing a suitable environment for cancer cell production. Jackfruit has an abundance of antioxidants, flavonoids, and phytonutrients that prevent such oxidative stress from occurring, and thus, preventing cancer.

3. Improves Bone Health:

Jackfruit has more calcium than milk. It also has potassium that prevents the loss of calcium through the kidneys. It has vitamin C which helps to absorb more calcium instead. Thus, the bone density increases.

4. Good For The Nervous System:

Jackfruit has higher amounts of niacin and thiamine than bananas and mangoes. It acts as an energy food for athletes, and its consumption prevents muscles weakness, physical and mental fatigue, and stress because the nutrients provided are essential for nerve cells and muscle fibers.

5. Cures Diabetes:

Diabetes has hypoglycemic effects on the body. It is used to make medicine that helps cure diabetes due to its ability to increase glucose tolerance in patients.

6. Cures Stomach Ulcers:

Jackfruit has anti-ulcerative properties, antiseptics, and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent and cure ulcers and other digestive problems.

7. Cures Skin Spots And Ageing:

Jackfruit has properties that inhibit melanin production. This helps to cure any skin blemishes, hyper-pigmentation, etc. The seed of jackfruit is ground and externally applied to attain flawless skin. The antioxidants present in this fruit also slow down ageing by reducing oxidative stress.

8. Prevents Cold And Infections:

Jackfruit has a reserve of vitamin C which prevents cold and any minor infections. The antioxidants help to maintain a good immune system.

9. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

Irregular blood sugars levels are harmful to the body. Jackfruit has manganese which is vital for steady and healthy blood sugar levels.

10. Prevents Anemia:

Jackfruit helps prevent anemia by increasing the capacity of the body to absorb iron. In addition to that, it also has magnesium, manganese, folate, copper, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, niacin, vitamins A, C, E, and K, which are all essential for the formation of blood.

11. Lowers Risks Of Heart Diseases:

Jackfruit has vitamin B6. This vitamin B6 lowers the homocysteine levels which prevent any endothelial cell damages that cause inflammation of blood vessels from occurring. High levels of homocysteine are associated with heart diseases and thus, jackfruit lowers these risks.

12. Healthy Thyroid:

Jackfruit contains a good amount of copper which is essential for the hormone productions and absorption in the thyroid. It has a lot of micro-nutrients which are vital for many metabolic processes in the body.

13. Improved Eyesight:

Vitamin A is vital for the health of the eyes. It's an antioxidant that eliminates free radicals and protects the eye. The beta-carotene and lutein zeaxanthin present in jackfruit also get converted to vitamin A providing more of the antioxidant.

14. Regulates Bowel Movement:

Jackfruit is a fibre-rich fruit. It aids in regulating bowel movement and in burning calories. It gives relief and also helps prevent constipation or any other digestive disorders.

15. Detoxification:

The leaves and seeds of this fruit are amazing to detoxify the body of all the toxins it might contain. It can also be used externally to be applied on the skin to prevent early wrinkles. Since it detoxifies the body it gives you a flawless and glowing complexion.

Jackfruit forms a part of many Asian cuisines. Consuming this fruit regularly, in healthy quantities is very beneficial. It is teasingly also called "jack of all fruits". It's a wonder that this huge fruit could hold such important medicinal values.