Fresh Or Dried Fruit – Which Is Better?

Whether you are unwell or not, doctors always recommend you to have fruits, isn't it? Fruits are required by the body, because it is an excellent source of body fibres, essential salts, and minerals. So, in this article, we will be discussing which fruit is better - fresh fruits or dried fruits.

Why Should You Eat Fruits Every Day?

Eating ample amounts of fruits lowers the risk of many harmful diseases.

Having fruits daily will make your immune system strong.

Fruits contain antioxidants that combat free radicals.

The water content in fruits keeps your skin supple and the body well hydrated.

Fruits are high in fibre and hence hinder the fat-storing process.

Fruits boost your brain power.

Fruits are a nutrient-dense food.

Fruits will keep your digestive system healthy and keep your body energized.

But apart from the supply of nutrients that the fresh fruits have dried fruits are also not left behind. Let's have a look at the dried fruit vs fresh fruit in terms of nutrition.

1. Nutrient Density

Since fruits are a nutrient-dense food, their calorie content is less. The advantage of having fresh fruits is that it will keep your body hydrated due to the water proportion in them. On the other hand, when water is extracted from the dried fruits, calories get concentrated alongside the nutrients.

People who are trying to lose weight can't have dried fruits because of the high calorie content. Fresh fruits can provide your body with energy.

2. Vitamins

Fresh fruits are extremely necessary for the body to prevent dehydration. They contain vital vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin C.

Dried fruits do not contain water, which sometimes compromises their vitamin content since these vitamins are generally heat-sensitive. The essential mineral, folate is also lost. Vitamin C is also decreased in the dehydration process of dried fruits.

3. Sugar Content

Fresh fruits and dried fruits are at par when it comes to the density of glucose. The water content is higher in fresh fruits and lower in dried fruits. On the other hand, the sugar content is higher in dried fruits and lower in fresh fruits. Dieters need the fibre and water from fresh fruits to stay fuller for a longer period as dried fruits won't last long in the stomach.

4. Water Loss Equals Volume Loss

Fruits can be left out in the sun to dehydrate naturally. The loss of water completely from the fruit means loss of physical size. If you compare dried fruit and fresh fruit by volume, then you will always find more sugar and calories in the dried fruit.

30 grapes have about 12 grams of sugar and 48 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference. 30 raisins have 47 calories and just 10 grams of sugar.

Dried Fruit Vs Fresh Fruit Nutrition. Are the Nutrients Lost In the Dehydration Process?

The vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals are important for helping your bodies to function properly but this may not contribute to energy in the body. Health experts say there are some nutrients that are lost in the drying process. For example, vitamin C and folate, in particular, are lost when dried.

Is Dried Fruit Good For You?

Though fresh fruits have more vitamins, minerals, and fibre content compared to dried fruits, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to avoid dried fruits. People who are trying to lose weight should keep a check on calorie counts and serving sizes while having dried fruits.

Raisins, dried blueberries, dried strawberries, apple chips, dried apricots, and banana chips are convenient to eat and they are versatile than fresh fruits. By weight, dried fruit contains up to 3.5 times the fibre, vitamins, and minerals of fresh fruit.

How Much Dry Fruit Can You Eat Daily?

Make a salad of your favourite vegetables, and fruits, add dried apple and cranberries, and a little goat cheese.

Add dried fruits to a bowlful of oats for a hearty and healthy breakfast.

Which Is The Best Time To Eat Dry Fruits?

Dried fruit can be eaten at any time of the day but the best time to eat them is early in the morning to get the maximum benefits.

How many servings of fruit should you have a day? The American Heart Association recommends having four to five servings of fruit per day.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: What To Eat During Ramadan: 9 Healthy Eating Tips To Follow During Ramadan