Coconut Flour’s Nutritional Benefits And How To Consume It

Coconut is a versatile superfood which can be eaten in any form - be it coconut water, shredded coconut, coconut oil and now coconut flour. Yes, coconut flour is currently growing popular because of its numerous health benefits.

Coconut flour is better for you than the other flours because it's gluten-free and delicious. It is made by straining and separating the coconut milk from the coconut pulp and then completely drying it out.

You will be surprised to know that coconut flour is high in fibre, healthy fats and protein. It's also low in sugar, carbohydrates and calories and has a low glycemic index.

What Are The Nutritional Benefits Of The Coconut Flour?

1. Keeps your blood sugar levels normal

2. Speeds up your metabolism

3. Promotes proper bowel movements

4. Lowers cholesterol

5. Helps in building muscles

6. Helps treat skin infections

7. Prevents inflammation