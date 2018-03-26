Cabbage V/s Lettuce Nutrition: Which Is More Nutritious?

Cabbage and lettuce are both green and leafy vegetables. However, when it comes to nutrition, taste and appearance both are different. In this article, you will learn about the differences between cabbage versus lettuce nutrition.

If you are a person who follows a calorie-controlled diet, leafy greens like cabbage and lettuce help make smart additions to your diet. Both the vegetables have generous portion sizes. In addition, the two veggies contain almost negligible amounts of calories to help promote weight loss.

Lettuce and cabbage both offer nutritional value, boost your intake of fibre, and they differ in their vitamin content as well.

Cabbage & Lettuce Nutrition

100 grams of cabbage has 25 calories and lettuce has 14 calories. Cabbage has twice the amount of dietary fibre compared to lettuce, which makes it a better substitute in a salad.

Cabbage contains 60 percent of vitamin C, while lettuce has 4 percent of vitamin C.

Cabbage also contains vitamin B6, which lettuce does not have.

Taste Of The Two Veggies Cabbage and lettuce are both green vegetables that have many leaves. However, cabbage is tougher and has less water content than lettuce does. Lettuce is a crunchy vegetable that has a high water content. Its crunchiness is the reason it is added into salads and burgers. It Contains Macronutrients And Fibre Both the vegetables are very low in calories. 2 cups of shredded cabbage has 36 calories, while lettuce contains 10 calories. These calories come from carbohydrates that is used as a fuel for the body and also from protein and fats. Cabbage has high content of fibre than green lettuce. Vitamin A Content Lettuce is an excellent source of vitamin A. Vitamin A is required for healthy vision and to maintain healthy white blood cells and skin tissues. Green lettuce has a higher amount of vitamin A than cabbage. Vitamin K Content Both the vegetables serve as excellent sources of vitamin K. A 2-cup serving of lettuce and cabbage provides all the vitamin K a woman needs in a day. Cabbage provides 73 percent of vitamin K, while lettuce provides 85 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Vitamin K promotes bone development and prevents osteoporosis. Vitamin C Content Cabbage is rich in vitamin C which helps to maintain a healthy skin, strengthens your bones, supports your metabolism and regulates your mood. Vitamin C can also fight diseases, including stroke and coronary heart disease. Cabbage contains 51 milligrams of vitamin C and lettuce contains 7 milligrams of vitamin C.

The additional health benefits of cabbage are that it helps in digestion, fights microbial infections, prevents cancer, and prevents inflammation.

The health benefits of lettuce are that it promotes weight loss, induces sleep, and regulates blood sugar.

