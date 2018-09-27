Keto Diet: Best And Worst Foods

Are you planning to go on a keto diet? Then you should know that ketogenic diet or keto diet as it's called consists of just 5 per cent of carbohydrates, 15 per cent protein and 80 per cent of fat. Before going on a keto diet you should know the foods to consume and foods to avoid while you are on the diet.
You might be wondering why not include all the healthy foods in your diet which are low in carbs and high in protein. But you need to understand that not all foods have the right protein to fat ratio and there are some vegetables that are higher in carbs than others.
So, the best way to stick to the diet is to incorporate foods that will meet your daily nutrient quota. Have a look at the best and worst foods.
Keto Diet - Best Foods
1. Fatty fishes
Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, halibut and anchovies are rich in healthy fats which include omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These fishes have considerable amounts of protein too. So, ensure that you watch your serving size to keep your protein to fat ratio in check. The ideal serving of fish can go up to 85 g per day depending on your weight.
2. Low-carb vegetables
Eliminating carbohydrates from your diet could put you at a risk of falling short on important nutrients like potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, folate and vitamin K. Vegetables like bell pepper, mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprout help in maintaining the balance of nutrients without maxing out your daily carb intake.
3. Lean cuts of chicken or steak
Though the requirement of the keto diet is high in fat, that doesn't mean you should rely on large portions of fatty meats. Instead, go for lean cuts of meat as they are low in calories and contains essential vitamins and minerals. In this way, you will be able to meet your fat requirements without the need to include harmful saturated fats.
4. Avocados
Avocados are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. It also provides good amounts of potassium, a mineral that helps to regulate fluid balance in the body and this is important as you are on a low-carb diet. Because most often you tend to feel weak and experience dizziness due to the loss of energy.
5. Eggs
Eggs are an ideal food for a ketogenic diet with 1 large egg containing about 0.6 g of carbohydrates and 6 g of protein. They will also keep your brain alert, improve metabolism and mood, according to the National Institutes of Health.
6. Olive oil
When you are on a keto diet, avoid coconut oil as it contains saturated fat and rely on healthy fats such as olive oil which has monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids.
7. Berries
Raspberries, strawberries and blackberries are low in carbohydrates and pack in a lot of antioxidants and fibre. As sugar is not included in the keto diet, having these berries will give you the sweet taste which is almost similar to sugar but, much healthier.
Keto Diet - Worst Foods
1. Processed meats
Processed meats such as bacon, sausage, and hot dogs contain preservatives and flavourings called nitrates that have been linked to cancer. They are also low in essential nutrients compared to their healthier counterparts.
2. Shredded cheese
According to the USDA, shredded cheeses often contain hidden carbohydrates in the form of cornstarch or potato starch. Instead, choose parmesan cheese or mozzarella cheese as they are low in carbohydrates and high in fat. The total fat in a 100 g serving of parmesan amounts to 29 g while the total fat content in whole milk mozzarella amounts to 22 g.
3. Flavoured yogurt
A lot of flavoured varieties of yogurt have come out in the market today. They look tempting but, actually they contain plenty of added sugar which makes them a big no-no in keto diet. On an average, fruit-flavoured yogurt contains about 32 g of sugar in a 170 g serving.
4. Sweet and dry fruits
When you are on a keto diet, avoid having sweet fruits and dried fruits because they are high in carbohydrates. These fruits include banana, raisins, dates, mango and pear. On an average 100 g of dried fruit contains about 50 to 60 g of sugar.