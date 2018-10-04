8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Starfruit

Starfruit is favoured for its high nutritional value and taste. Starfruit is called by many names such as 'kamrakh' in Hindi, 'karambal' in Marathi, 'kamranga' in Bengali and 'carambola' in other parts of the world. In this article, we will write about the health benefits of starfruit.
Starfruit is a sweet and sour fruit that has the shape of a five-point star. The fruit is yellowish in colour and eaten along with the skin. The starfruit comes in two types - a larger, sweeter one and a smaller, sour one.
The sweet ones are available from summer to autumn and the sour ones are available from the end of summer to the middle of winter.
Nutritional Value Of Starfruit
100 g of starfruit contains 34.4 mg of vitamin C, 1 g of protein, 133 mg of potassium, 10 mg of magnesium, 2 mg of sodium, 61 IU of vitamin A, 3 mg of calcium and 0.1 mg of iron. It also contains fibre, 7 g of carbohydrates and about 31 calories which makes it a low-calorie fruit. Starfruit contains high amounts of antioxidants like polyphenolic compounds, gallic acid, quercetin, and epicatechin.
What Are The Benefits Of Eating Star Fruit?
1. Prevents cancer
Researchers have found that starfruit is a potent anticancer fruit. It contains polyphenolic compounds that are able to counter the mutagenic effects of free radicals and remove them from the body which in turn could prevent liver cancer. In addition, star fruit contains significant amounts of fibre that helps in cleaning the colon, thereby lowering the risk of colon cancer.
2. Boosts immunity
The presence of large amounts of vitamin C in starfruit makes it excellent in boosting the immune system by fighting against cough, fever, ulcers and sore throat effectively. Adding a punch of starfruit to your morning smoothie will keep your immune system functioning at a high level and also increases the production of white blood cells.
3. Promotes heart health
Starfruit has good amounts of potassium and sodium, which help in maintaining the blood pressure. Normal blood pressure level is essential to keep the heart functioning properly and also ensures regular heartbeat and healthy blood flow.
4. Good for weight loss
Want to lose weight? Consume starfruit because it has just 31 calories that won't compromise your calorie goals. It also has fibre that keeps your stomach full. It also helps speed up your metabolism which aids in shedding those extra pounds. The higher the metabolism, the more calories you burn and the easier it is to lose weight.
5. Improves digestion
Fibre is essential for keeping your digestive tract healthy. It stimulates the movement of stool through the digestive tract which relieves constipation, cramping, diarrhoea and bloating. Furthermore, it increases the nutrient absorption and the bioavailability of other essential vitamins and minerals. Starfruit has anti-inflammatory properties that could treat stomach ulcers as well.
6. Cures skin problems
Starfruit possesses antimicrobial properties and anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent skin diseases like dermatitis and eczema. Eczema is caused by a combination of factors like the abnormal function of the immune system, dry skin and bacteria on the skin. All these can be prevented by eating starfruit.
7. Diabetic-friendly
Is star fruit good for diabetics? Yes, it is. The presence of fibre in starfruit slows down the release of glucose into the bloodstream after eating food. This further helps in controlling the insulin levels in the body making starfruit a great fruit for diabetics or people who are at a risk of developing the condition.
8. Keeps skin and hair healthy
Starfruit has numerous antioxidants like polyphenolic compounds, gallic acid, and quercetin that help counter the effects of oxidative stress and stops the damage caused by free radicals. Consumption of starfruit will reverse the process of ageing and it will also benefit hair growth.
How To Eat A Star Fruit
1. Wash the ripe fruit well before slicing it.
2. The entire starfruit is edible, so you needn't peel the skin.
3. You can either have it plain or add it to your salads, stews and curries.
4. You can even juice it up.
5. You can prepare it in chutney, marmalade, jam and desserts as well.
