8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Starfruit

Starfruit is favoured for its high nutritional value and taste. Starfruit is called by many names such as 'kamrakh' in Hindi, 'karambal' in Marathi, 'kamranga' in Bengali and 'carambola' in other parts of the world. In this article, we will write about the health benefits of starfruit.

Starfruit is a sweet and sour fruit that has the shape of a five-point star. The fruit is yellowish in colour and eaten along with the skin. The starfruit comes in two types - a larger, sweeter one and a smaller, sour one.

The sweet ones are available from summer to autumn and the sour ones are available from the end of summer to the middle of winter.

Nutritional Value Of Starfruit

100 g of starfruit contains 34.4 mg of vitamin C, 1 g of protein, 133 mg of potassium, 10 mg of magnesium, 2 mg of sodium, 61 IU of vitamin A, 3 mg of calcium and 0.1 mg of iron. It also contains fibre, 7 g of carbohydrates and about 31 calories which makes it a low-calorie fruit. Starfruit contains high amounts of antioxidants like polyphenolic compounds, gallic acid, quercetin, and epicatechin.

What Are The Benefits Of Eating Star Fruit?