7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Red Cabbage You Didn't Know

Everyone is familiar with the green cabbage that is mostly cooked at homes. But did you know that there is another variety of cabbage which is purple or red in colour? Purple cabbage is found almost everywhere, but not everyone knows about its health benefits.

What Is A Purple Or Red Cabbage?

The purple or red cabbage as it is called, is a variety of the head cabbage that has many leaves just like the green ones. It is a nutritious vegetable that has become popular due to a number of reasons. It's often used a pH indicator since it changes colour depending on the pH of the material it is in. It also changes colour depending on the pH of the soil it grows in.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Purple Cabbage?

This vegetable is loaded with phytochemicals, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which are thiamin, folate, calcium, magnesium, manganese, riboflavin, iron, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin K and B vitamins, and dietary fibre.

A single cup serving of chopped purple cabbage provides 2 g of fibre. Intake of dietary fibre prevents too much cholesterol from entering your bloodstream. 1 cup of chopped purple cabbage has 216 mg of potassium, 51 mg of vitamin C, and 993 IU of vitamin A.

Is Red Cabbage Healthier Than Green Cabbage?

Both red and green cabbage are good for your health. But, when it comes to the nutritional value and flavour both are different. Red cabbage is known to have 10 times more vitamin A than green cabbage. One cup of chopped red cabbage has 51 mg of vitamin C while the same serving of green cabbage has 37 mg of vitamin C. Red cabbage also has double the amount of iron that green cabbage contains.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Red Or Purple Cabbage?

1. Boosts immunity

This variety of cabbage is packed with vitamin C, an important antioxidant that strengthens the immune system. Vitamin C stimulates the activity of white blood cells, thereby strengthening the immune system and protects from free radical damage.

2. Prevents cancer

This vegetable plays a major role in cancer prevention due to the high levels of antioxidants like indoles and anthocyanins. Anthocyanins give cabbage its purple colour and indoles are associated with reducing breast cancer in women.

3. Helps in weight loss

Consume purple cabbage as it's very low in calories and high in fibre which means it will prevent you from overeating and keep you satiated for a long time.

4. Fights arthritis and inflammation

This vegetable contains phytonutrients that may help lower chronic inflammation. Red or purple cabbage contains a compound called sulforaphane, a potent inflammation killer.

According to The Arthritis Foundation, red cabbage should be part of an arthritis patient's daily meal plan.

5. Treats ulcers

Generous amounts of an amino acid called glutamine are found in this veggie which is excellent for lowering inflammation that is associated with stomach ulcers. Red cabbage juice is used as a home remedy for treating stomach ulcers.

6. Reduces the risk of osteoporosis

This wonderful veggie is packed with magnesium, manganese, calcium and other essential minerals and vitamins like vitamin K which is required for optimal bone growth while promoting bone mineral density. This protects you from arthritis, osteoporosis and other bone disorders.

7. Boosts metabolism

Metabolism is the mechanism by which the production of energy is achieved. And red or purple cabbage is one such vegetable that will help boost your metabolism. It is rich in vitamin B complex that aids in the proper functioning of the metabolism within cells.

A word of caution: It's recommended that you avoid consuming purple cabbage if you are suffering from hyperthyroidism. Because it's a cruciferous vegetable that is known to affect the thyroid gland.

Ways To Eat Purple Cabbage

While cooking the cabbage, preserve the colour by adding a dash of vinegar or lemon juice. You can have it raw by tossing into salads and also have it in the form of juice.

