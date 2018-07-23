7 Health Benefits Of Spearmint Tea And How To Make It

Have you ever thought of how spearmint tea tastes like and what are its health benefits? No, right! Today we will be writing about the health benefits of spearmint tea and how to make it.

Spearmint belongs to the same species of mint found in toothpaste, mouthwashes, and cosmetics. It is also used in medicines for its therapeutic properties.

It also contains antioxidants, vitamins and vital nutrients which are similar to peppermint. Spearmint contains less menthol but it's rich in limonene, cineol and dihydrocarvone and has a much sweeter taste than peppermint.

The Nutritional Profile Of Spearmint

100 grams of fresh spearmint is 44 kilocalories of energy, 8.41 grams of carbohydrates, 0.73 grams of fat, 3.29 grams of protein, 1.118 milligrams of manganese, 11.87 milligrams of iron, 0.240 milligrams of copper, 458 milligrams of potassium, 0.158 milligrams of pyridoxine, 0.175 milligrams of riboflavin, 13.3 milligrams of vitamin C, 0.061 milligrams of vitamin B5, 0.041 milligrams of vitamin B6 and zero cholesterol.

Health Benefits Of Spearmint Tea

1. Balances Hormone Levels

2. Prevents Chronic Diseases

3. Boosts Immune System

4. Improves Memory

5. Eliminates Nausea

6. Reduces Inflammation

7. Prevents Fungal Infections

Spearmint tea has an impact on the hormonal balance within the body. There are innumerable different hormonal interactions that define your appearance, mood, behaviour and daily energy cycles. And drinking spearmint tea has been shown to normalize and regulate those hormonal balances to healthy levels.

Free radicals are the primary reason of the cellular breakdown and the development of chronic diseases in the body. One such example is cancer which is largely caused by free radicals stimulating cellular mutations. The presence of antioxidants in spearmint tea can eliminate these free radicals and promote overall health.

Spearmint tea and spearmint essential oil have powerful antibacterial qualities. These antibacterial qualities can fight against the germs that come to attack the immune system. For boosting your immune system, spearmint tea is a great beverage.

Spearmint tea contains limonene that can counter the negative effects of free radicals and increase neurotransmitter activity in the body. This in turn improves memory, focus and concentration. Drinking a glass of spearmint tea can help clear your mind and tackle the cognitive tasks.

Spearmint tea has anti-inflammatory effects that can help your stomach settle down, thus reducing nausea or an upset stomach. It calms the stomach linings by optimizing your digestion; it also improves your nutrient intake and eliminates cramping, constipation, and bloating. Spearmint tea can also prevent other gastrointestinal conditions.

The anti-inflammatory nature of spearmint tea has the potential to eliminate headaches and other pains, throughout the body. It can also bring relief from joint pain. The presence of anti-inflammatory compounds can help soothe sore throats and indigestion too.

Spearmint tea has powerful anti-fungal properties which is one of the greatest health benefits. Fungal infections and intestinal parasites are very common and drinking spearmint tea is an effective way to clear out the digestive tract, thus removing these parasites.

Other health conditions that spearmint tea can effectively treat are common cold, diarrhoea, bad breath, toothache, cramps, arthritis, sore throat, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and stress.

How To Make Spearmint Tea?

1. Either add 1 teaspoon of dried spearmint leaves or fresh spearmint leaves in a cup.

2. Pour a cup of boiling water over it.

3. Steep the tea for 10 minutes.

4. If desired, add honey or sugar for taste.

