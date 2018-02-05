12 Best Foods To Cleanse Your Arteries

2. Avocado

Avocado helps in reducing the bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol that helps in clearing the arteries. It contains potassium, which is known to lower blood pressure and contains vitamin E, which prevents cholesterol oxidation.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli can prevent clogged or blocked arteries because it is loaded with vitamin K, which prevents from damaging the arteries. Broccoli also lowers blood pressure and reduces stress and also prevents cholesterol oxidation. It also prevents plaque build-up in the arteries.

4. Fish

Fatty fish like mackerel, salmon and tuna are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats can help to clear your arteries. Omega-3 fatty acids help to increase good cholesterol and decrease blood vessel inflammation and the formation of blood clots in the arteries.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin that reduces inflammation, which causes the hardening of the arteries. Therefore, turmeric powder works best in lowering inflammation in the arteries and this inflammation is caused by following unhealthy food habits.

6. Orange

Consuming oranges helps in lowering blood pressure because it contains antioxidants that help to improve the blood vessel function. The vitamin C present in oranges helps in strengthening the arteries and does not lead to blockages.

7. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is another food for cleansing and detoxifying your arteries. This fruit is extremely helpful for preventing blockages in the arteries because it contains phytochemicals. Pomegranates also stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which consequently helps boost blood flow in the arteries.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid, an essential fatty acid that lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. Use olive oil in cooking and for salad dressings. Choose organic virgin olive oil for maximum health benefits.

9. Watermelon

Watermelon contains essential amino acids which help to lower blood pressure levels in the body. It also boosts nitric oxide production in the body, which causes the arteries to relax, decreases inflammation and also helps lower blood pressure.

10. Nuts

Nuts are healthier choices when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Almonds are the best choice because they are rich in monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, fibre and protein. Magnesium present in almonds prevents plaque formation and lowers blood pressure.

11. Spinach

Spinach is filled with potassium, folate and fibre, which help to lower blood pressure and prevent the blockage of the arteries. One serving of spinach per day helps in decreasing the risk factor for heart diseases such as atherosclerosis.

12. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, which helps to decrease the bad cholesterol from the bloodstream. They are also rich in fibre that helps clear blockages from your arteries. Include tomatoes in your salads and juices. Also, you could use tomatoes in your meals.