10 Health Benefits Of Organic Mulberries

Mulberries are sweet fruits that grow in a variety of temperate areas around the world. These fruits are highly praised for their unique flavour and impressive composition of nutrients. Mulberries have immense health benefits too.

Mulberries are most commonly made into wine, tea, jam, fruit juice or canned foods. The fruits can also be dried and consumed as a snack. Mulberries are found in many colours like black, red and white.

Fresh mulberries contain 88 percent of water and contain only 60 calories per cup. They also contain 9.8 percent of carbohydrates, 1.4 percent of protein, 1.7 percent of fibre and 0.4 percent of fat.

When mulberries are dried, they contain 14 percent of fibre, 70 percent of carbs and 3 percent of fat.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of organic mulberries.

1. They Improve Digestive Health

Mulberries can help relieve constipation. They contain a good source of dietary fibre and the body needs dietary fibre to facilitate a proper digestion. Eating mulberries will relieve you from bloating and other digestive problems.

2. They Control Blood Sugar Levels Mulberries help in keeping a check on the blood sugar levels. They contain certain chemicals that are similar to the medicine which are used to treat type 2 diabetes. 3. They Lower Cholesterol Eating mulberries every day will lower the levels of bad cholesterol in your body. This in turn helps in preventing cardiovascular problems and thus boosts cardiovascular health. 4. They Reduce Cancer Risk Mulberries are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that help in stopping the growth and spread of cancerous cells. The fruits are packed with anthocyanins that aid in keeping the cancer cells at bay. 5. They Cure Anaemia Mulberries contain rich amounts of iron, which helps in curing anaemia. These fruits can also cure the symptoms of anaemia such as dizziness and fatigue. 6. They Improves Blood Circulation Mulberries improve the blood flow, control blood pressure and help in cleansing the blood. The antioxidants present in mulberries aid in improving the function of the blood vessels by keeping them dilated. 7. They Promote Heart Health The antioxidants, fibre and flavonoid content in mulberries facilitate heart health. The fruits help in maintaining a consistent flow of blood. This prevents heart attack and strokes. 8. They Are Good For The Eyesight Mulberries improve your vision and protect your eyes from free radical damage. Free radicals cause retinal degeneration and loss in eyesight. Mulberries contain zeaxanthin, which helps in lowering oxidative stress in the cells of the eyes. 9. They Promote Brain Health Research suggests that mulberries are great for the brain, which helps to keep you alert. The fruits provide calcium that is required by the brain to keep it healthy and young. Mulberries can also keep Alzheimer's disease at bay. 10. They Build Bone Tissue Mulberries contain calcium, iron and vitamin K, which help in maintaining and in building strong bone tissues. These nutrients prevent bone degradation and bone disorders like osteoporosis and arthritis.

