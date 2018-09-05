10 Health Benefits Of Crab Meat

On the seafood menu, crabs are the most popular item. It is not only delicious but also packed with essential fats, nutrients and minerals. Among the many benefits of crab meat is its role in supporting eye health and promoting cardiovascular health and immune system.

Nutritionists advise people to consume crab meat twice or thrice a week. Studies have revealed that one can eat 45 per cent of the crab body and it has the potential to strengthen your body from within. Eating crab meat makes you less prone to chronic heart disease and provides energy to the body as well.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Crab Meat?

100 g of crab meat contains 59 mg of calcium, 0.8 mg of iron, 1.5 g of fat, 19 g of protein, 29 IU of vitamin A, 7.6 mg of vitamin C and 9.78 mcg of vitamin B12.

It also contains other nutrients like copper, omega 3 fatty acids, phosphorous, selenium, vitamin B12, and zinc.

Health Benefits Of Crab Meat