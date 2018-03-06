10 Foods Rich In Chromium You Should Know

2. Corn

Corn is another natural source of chromium. Corn also contains other vitamins and minerals like iron, vitamin B6 and magnesium. Eating corn will prevent diabetes, improve heart conditions, lower blood pressure and prevent colon cancer.

3. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in many important nutrients, including chromium, vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese and several other vitamins and minerals. Sweet potato is also considered healthier than regular potatoes.

4. Grass-fed Beef

Grass-fed beef is rich in chromium and other minerals like zinc, iron, phosphorous, sodium and potassium. This type of beef is much healthier and tastier, which contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, antioxidants, linoleic acid and other important vitamins.

5. Oats

Oats is considered as one of the healthiest breakfast foods. It is also an excellent source of chromium, calcium, iron, vitamin B6, and magnesium. They are loaded with dietary fibre and have a range of healthy cholesterol-lowering properties.

6. Green Beans

Green beans are rich in chromium and that is why you should include them in your diet. A cup of green beans contains 2.04 micrograms of chromium. They also contain other nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin B2, folate and fibre.

7. Eggs

Did you know eggs are also rich in chromium? They are one of the richest sources of chromium containing 26 micrograms of chromium. Eggs are also rich in protein, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, magnesium, and vitamin B6.

8. Grapes

Grapes are an excellent source of chromium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and several other vitamins and minerals. Drinking grape juice will increase your intake of chromium, as a cup of grape juice contains 8 micrograms of chromium.

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are also one of the foods that are rich in chromium. One cup of tomatoes contains 1.26 micrograms of chromium. Tomatoes are also high in vitamin C, biotin, fibre and potassium. You can add fresh tomatoes in your salads and soups.

10. Brewer's Yeast

Brewer's yeast is another type of food that is rich in chromium. One tablespoon of brewer's yeast provides 15 micrograms of chromium. Brewer's yeast is used as a nutritional supplement and the high amount of chromium will help your body maintain normal blood sugar levels.