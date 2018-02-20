10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

The next time when you eat watermelon don't spit out the seeds. Wondering why? The watermelon seeds have a high nutritional value. Experts suggest that eating watermelon seeds is safe and can actually be good for your overall health.

Watermelon is a refreshing fruit with nutritious seeds which are full of nutrients and antioxidants. The seeds include high levels of amino acids, protein, B vitamins, niacin, magnesium, zinc, copper, potassium, manganese, iron and copper.

The watermelon seeds also consist of healthy fats which are omega 3 fatty acids and omega 6 fatty acids. They are versatile and can be consumed in whichever way you like. You can add the seeds in your protein shakes or in your salads.

Not only the seeds are good for your health, the oil extracted from the seeds work wonders for your skin and hair.

Have a look at the health benefits of watermelon seeds.

1. Promotes Heart Health

Watermelon seeds contain magnesium, an essential mineral that contributes to heart health. Consuming the seeds will help in regulating blood pressure and normal heart functioning. The seeds are also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Improves Male fertility Watermelon seeds contain zinc which is another important mineral beneficial for the male reproductive system. It may increase the sperm quality in infertile men. The seeds also contain manganese which also contributes to male fertility. 3. Strengthens The Immune System Watermelon seeds are packed with iron and B vitamins that strengthen the immune system and enhance the immune function. Start including watermelon seeds in your diet to strengthen your immunity. 4. Treats Diabetes The watermelon seeds are considered anti-diabetic that have positive effects on the accumulation of glycogen stored. International Journal of Basic and Applied Sciences mentioned that the seeds might prevent type 2 diabetes as well. 5. Enhances Digestion The watermelon seeds contain magnesium that activates the enzymes in the body that help in absorbing nutrients. This helps in better digestion and can prevent stomach acids from forming. 6. Improves Skin Health Watermelon seeds improve your skin texture and overall appearance. The seeds contain magnesium that lowers cortisol levels, balances hormones and improves cellular processes. It also aids in preventing wrinkles and acts as a shield from free radicals. 7. Improves Brain health Magnesium present in watermelon seeds helps in improving memory and also boosts brain health. A noted American study has mentioned that magnesium can accelerate memory function and can treat Alzheimer's disease. 8. Growth And Development Watermelon seeds contain high amounts of arginine, which lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. The amino acids and protein present in the seeds help in maintaining normal growth and development. 9. Prevents Osteoporosis Watermelon seeds are loaded with essential minerals which help in strengthening the bones and increases bone mineral density. Eating the seeds will prevent osteoporosis and will keep you strong as you age. 10. Lowers Bad Cholesterol Watermelon seeds are full of fibre and fatty acids that help in lowering the bad (LDL) cholesterol. The bad cholesterol increases heart diseases, blocks the arteries which causes heart attack and stroke. Eating the seeds will promote good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.

