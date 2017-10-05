Signs To Show That You Are Protein Deficient

A balanced diet, consisting of all the essential nutrients is very important to remain healthy and avoid diseases. Protein is one such nutrient which is very important for the body, the lack of which will cause a deficiency. Some of the main signs of protein deficiency are a loss of muscle mass, fluid retention, fatty liver, low immunity, etc.

Research studies and statistics have proven that 80% of our health is dependent directly on our diet. So, we must always make an effort to eat healthy, consciously and also ensure that we include all the important nutrient groups required for the well-being of our system.

Proteins, vitamins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, fibre, water, etc., are some of the most important nutrients that must be provided to the body through the diet, on a daily basis. If the body does not get one particular nutrient adequately, it could cause a deficiency.

How Protein Helps The Body?

Before we learn about the signs of protein deficiency, it is important to know why protein is important for the body in the first place. Protein is very essential in the process of building and repairing all the cells of the body, muscle growth and recovery, bone growth, etc.

So, without protein, the body can experience a number of health conditions. Some of the natural sources of protein are meat, dairy products, lentils, pulses, spinach, etc.

Check out the signs of protein deficiency, below.