ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Ayurvedic Remedy For Arthritis Pain That Really Works!

By

If you are someone who has been suffering from arthritis related joint pain or you know someone who is going through it, then this remedy could be of much help!

Arthritis is a serious ailment that affects the joints making the person experience a lot of pain and stiffness. It is a disorder that cannot be cured completely; however, its symptoms can be reduced.

Arthritis is a condition in which the patient's muscles become inflamed, leading to acute joint pain and also stiffness in the joint, hampering their daily activities to large extent.

home remedy for arthritis

Usually, people suffering from arthritis are advised to take prescribed medication, physiotherapy and some times even surgery, which help to reduce the pain and stiffness.

Although most people prefer modern treatments for arthritis, lately many are looking for herbal remedies for arthritis that include natural foods that can help treat the symptoms.

Along with a healthy diet, natural remedies for arthritis include mild exercise, stretching, acupuncture and so on.

So, check out this ayurvedic remedy to reduce arthritis pain!

home remedy for arthritis

Ingredients Required :

  • Almond - 2-3
  • Olive Oil - 1 teaspoon

This home remedy to reduce arthritis pain has proven to work wonders, when used on a regular basis.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also ensure to follow a nutritious diet and practice exercises prescribed by the doctor.

home remedy for arthritis

Almond is a healthy nut rich in vitamin E that can lubricate your joints and reduce arthritis related stiffness and pain.

Olive oil is also rich in vitamin and antioxidants, which work together to reduce inflammation of the muscle tissues to keep arthritis pain at bay.

home remedy for arthritis

Method Of Preparation :

  • Crush the almond into tiny pieces in a bowl.
  • Add the suggested amount of olive oil into the bowl.
  • Mix the two ingredients well.
  • Consume this mixture, every night, after dinner, for 3 months.
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: arthritis diy almond
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue