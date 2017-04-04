Ayurvedic Remedy For Arthritis Pain That Really Works!

If you are someone who has been suffering from arthritis related joint pain or you know someone who is going through it, then this remedy could be of much help!

Arthritis is a serious ailment that affects the joints making the person experience a lot of pain and stiffness. It is a disorder that cannot be cured completely; however, its symptoms can be reduced.

Arthritis is a condition in which the patient's muscles become inflamed, leading to acute joint pain and also stiffness in the joint, hampering their daily activities to large extent.

Usually, people suffering from arthritis are advised to take prescribed medication, physiotherapy and some times even surgery, which help to reduce the pain and stiffness.

Although most people prefer modern treatments for arthritis, lately many are looking for herbal remedies for arthritis that include natural foods that can help treat the symptoms.

Along with a healthy diet, natural remedies for arthritis include mild exercise, stretching, acupuncture and so on.

So, check out this ayurvedic remedy to reduce arthritis pain!

Ingredients Required :

Almond - 2-3

Olive Oil - 1 teaspoon

This home remedy to reduce arthritis pain has proven to work wonders, when used on a regular basis.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also ensure to follow a nutritious diet and practice exercises prescribed by the doctor.

Almond is a healthy nut rich in vitamin E that can lubricate your joints and reduce arthritis related stiffness and pain.

Olive oil is also rich in vitamin and antioxidants, which work together to reduce inflammation of the muscle tissues to keep arthritis pain at bay.

Method Of Preparation :