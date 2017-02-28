Natural Remedy To Help You Lose 4 Kilos In 35 Days!

If you have been struggling with weight loss for a while now, with no results, then there is an exceptional home remedy that can help you lose up to 4 kilos in 35 days!

Weight loss is one of the hardest things to achieve out there, especially if you are someone who loves food and dislikes physical activities!

If you do not keep your weight gain under control by taking the necessary steps, it can lead to obesity, which is a serious disorder that can give rise to many deadly ailments.

Apart from following an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, weight gain can occur due to a few other reasons such as heredity, hormonal disorders, side effects of certain medications, decreased metabolism, etc.

When you have a decreased metabolism, the calories from foods do not get used up to form energy, so they get converted into fat cells, thereby leading to weight gain.

So, if you want to lose weight naturally, right at home, then follow this remedy.

Ingredients Required:

Bottle Gourd Juice - ½ a cup

Cayenne Pepper Powder - 1 teaspoon

This home remedy to reduce weight works exceptionally well, when taken on a regular basis.

In addition to taking this remedy, you must also practice a strict diet and exercise regime, which can further aid weight loss.

Bottle gourd juice is rich in vitamin C and fibre content, which can boost your metabolic rate and quicken the weight loss process.

Cayenne pepper powder has a component known as capsaicin, which can flush out the fat cells from your body effectively. It is an excellent weight loss remedy.

Method Of Preparation: