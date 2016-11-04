What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice With Ginger & Lemon?

Imagine how great it would be if you did not have to empty your pockets on expensive medicine! Well, if you rely on certain natural health drinks, you can stay healthy and also save a whole lot of money!

Yes, many people who believe in natural forms of medicines depend on just herbal drinks and remedies to treat most of the ailments and there is enough proof that these remedies are quite effective!

What's more, natural health remedies are extremely safe to consume, as they do not come with any potential side effects, unlike the chemical-induced medications.

So, if you wish to be on your way to health, then consider making natural health drinks a part of your diet!

Did you know that the combination of beetroot juice, ginger and lemon comes with over 7 health benefits?

Just grind some ginger, lemon juice and beetroot juice in a blender. Collect the mixture in a cup and strain the mixture to obtain a clear juice. Consume this drink every morning on an empty stomach.

Have a look below to learn about the various health benefits of consuming beetroot juice with ginger and lemon.

1. Reduces Hypertension

This natural health drink has the ability to reduce high blood pressure, as the nitrate components in this drink enlarge the blood vessels to allow a healthy flow of blood.

2. Prevents Stroke

The combination of beetroot, ginger and lemon can prevent strokes, as it can boost healthy blood flow to the brain and also prevent blood clots.

3. Boosts Immunity

As this herbal health drink is rich in nutrients and antioxidant content, it nourishes every cell in your body and strengthens your immune system to keep diseases away.

4. Treats Indigestion

As this homemade health drink has the ability to neutralise the acid levels in your stomach, it can treat conditions like indigestion and stomach bloating effectively.

5. Promotes A Healthy Complexion

By consuming this mixture of beetroot, lemon and ginger on a regular basis, you can attain a healthy, radiant complexion, as this drink can nourish your skin cells.

6. Cleanses The Intestines

This homemade health drink can flush out the waste and toxins that are accumulated in your intestines, thereby keeping your colon cleansed and healthy.

7. Aids Weight Loss

This natural health drink can be a great remedy for weight loss, as it increases your metabolism, helping you to burn more calories!