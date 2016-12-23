ENGLISH

Ancient Home Remedy That Can Prevent Cancer & Diabetes

Most of us are aware of the harsh fact that, as humans certain diseases are inevitable. However, did you know that there are a few ancient home remedies that are capable of preventing fatal diseases like cancer and diabetes?

Our ancestors were healthier in comparison to us, as their diets were a lot more cleaner and so was the environment.

home remedy to prevent cancer

These days due to unhealthy lifestyle habits, exposure to pollution, stressful jobs, etc., people are more prone to various ailments.

Cancer is a condition in which the cancerous cells develop in the body, at an abnormal rate and start to grow in the form of tumours, eventually destroying tissues and vital organs.

Cancer is a disease that is very hard to be treated and the death rate is extremely high.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which a person's blood glucose level shoots up excessively, due to the malfunction of the insulin hormone, giving rise to a number of undesirable symptoms.

So, here is a home remedy that can prevent both cancer and diabetes effectively.

home remedy to prevent cancer

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy

Ingredients Required:

  • Lemon Juice - 2 tablespoons 
  • Sprouted Green Gram - 3 tablespoons
  • Garlic - 2-3 cloves

This natural remedy to prevent cancer and diabetes can work wonders when used on a regular basis.

However, you must also ensure that you follow a healthy diet and exercise routine, plus, avoid oily and sugary food and also stay away from pollution, if you want the home remedy to be effective.

This mixture of lemon juice, sprouted green gram and garlic has the ability to curb the abnormal multiplication of cells, thus preventing cancer.

This ancient remedy can also regulate your insulin levels and lower your blood sugar considerably, thus preventing diabetes.

home remedy to prevent cancer

Method To Prepare And Use This Remedy :

  • Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a blender, along with some water. 
  • Now, grind well to obtain a mixture. 
  • Strain this mixture and collect the liquid in a cup. 
  • Your remedy is now ready for consumption. 
  • Consume every morning, before breakfast.
