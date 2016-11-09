What Happens When You Drink Boiled Milk With Pepper & Cloves?

If you are someone who believes in natural remedies for disorders, then you must definitely try this natural health drink that we are going to tell you all about in this article.

Do you remember when your grandmother used to make you drink a glass of warm milk every night before bed, when you were a kid?

Well, she was right in doing so because a recent study has found that boiled milk, especially when mixed with other ingredients, can prove to be extremely healthy!

Most of us these days tend to rush to the doctors and hospitals as soon as we find out that we could be suffering from an ailment.

However, that habit can only lead us to spend more and more money on modern day medicines that could be harmful for us in the long run.

Did you know that the mixture of boiled milk, cloves and pepper can come with over 7 health benefits?

Just grind 3-4 cloves and 3-4 black pepper corns in a blender to obtain a power. Now, mix the powder in a glass of warm milk. Your health drink is ready to be consumed every night, after a meal.

Have a look at the health benefits of this homemade health drink, here.

1. Treats Migraine

This natural health drink is known to improve the oxygen flow to your brain and reduce inflammation, thus reducing migraine-related headaches.

2. Reduces Cold

The mixture of warm milk, cloves and pepper is an excellent remedy for common cold, as this mixture has the ability to reduce nasal congestion to provide a good relief from cold.

3. Treats Sore Throat

If you are suffering from a sore throat or bad cough, this natural health drink can be a great remedy, as it has the ability to soothe the irritation in your throat.

4. Improves Immunity

As this health potion nourishes every cell of your body and boosts its ability to fight the disease-causing agents, it can improve your immune system to keep you healthy.

5. Reduces Infections

The homemade health drink, made from warm milk, cloves and pepper, comes with antibacterial properties that can reduce infections caused by bacteria in your body.

6. Prevents Cancer

As this herbal health potion is infused with healthy proteins and phytonutrients, it has the ability to prevent the cancerous multiplication of cells.

7. Prevents Osteoporosis

As milk contains a high amount of calcium and proteins, it has the ability to strengthen your bones and keep them healthy, thereby preventing the condition of osteoporosis.