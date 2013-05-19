Is Bajra A Fattening Cereal?

Millet or Bajra is a cereal with a myriad health benefits. Apart from being a rich source of nutrients, it can be cultivated using less water. This super crop is consumed as a staple food in rural India as well as in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat - in the form of roti or flatbread.

The roti can be prepared using millet flour and water or one can add purified butter (ghee) to the flour and prepare the flatbread. One can also consume this healthy cereal in the form of a porridge.

Is Bajra Fattening?

Our daily calorie intake is approximately 1200-1800 and 100 grams of bajra contain around 378 calories along with 4.2 grams of fats, which comprises of 0.7 grams of saturated fat, 0.8 grams of monounsaturated fat and 2.1 grams of fat along with carbs. Due to this nutrient profile, the millet is mistaken to be fattening.

Health Benefits of Millet:

Enhances Heart Health: Bajra is good for your heart, it contains magnesium which aids in lowering blood pressure. Vasodilation refers to dilation of the blood vessels, the phosphorous content present in the cereal makes it a natural vasodilator, which helps in keeping the attack at bay. This cereal contains fiber which helps in depleting the levels of bad cholesterol -- low-density lipoprotein(LDL) -- in the blood and it also helps in protecting the heart from several other ailments.

1. It Prevents Cancer

Millet contains antioxidants and fiber which aid in preventing the risk of breast cancer by almost 50%. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer. Eating just 30 grams of this super crop can help women stay protected from breast cancer.

2. Combats Diabetes

If you are a diabetic, consuming bajra can help in keeping the blood sugar levels under control. Bajra contains magnesium which helps in preventing hazardous blood sugar fluctuations in the body. People suffering from diabetes are advised to eat foods with low glycaemic index, compared to grains like wheat and rice.

3. Good For Digestion

The fiber content of the cereal helps in improving the functioning of the digestive system. It improves the bowel movement, smoothens up the process of excreting and keeps digestion-related problems like acidity, stomach pain, colon cancer, inflammation and stomach cramps at bay.

4. Keeps Asthma And Migraine Away

With the rise in air pollution, there is a spike in the number of asthma cases. Respiratory ailments can be fatal if they are not taken care of on time and both children, as well as adults, are affected by them. The magnesium content present in the cereal aids in depleting the severity of these respiratory ailments and it also helps combat migraine attacks.

5. It Is Gluten Free

Bajra is a boon for all those suffering from celiac disease, as it is gluten free. People suffering from celiac disease are unable to tolerate any amount of gluten in their diet. Most of the grains, including rice, contain gluten, millet is the only type of grain which is gluten-free and it can keep the celiac disease away.

6. Aids Muscle Growth

As this cereal is a good source of protein and amino acid, it aids growth as well as in the regeneration of the cells and muscles in the body. It helps in making the muscles stronger and leaner, while slowing down the process of muscular degeneration.

7. Other Health Benefits Of Millet

Some more health benefits of bajra are that it helps in detoxifying your body by helping in flushing out the toxins from your body organs like the liver and kidneys. This cereal is a good source of vitamin B and niacin, which aid in protecting you from hemorrhage by triggering the levels of good cholesterol - high-density lipoprotein (HDL) -- in your body. Millet is high in magnesium and acts as a remedy to cure menstrual cramps as well.

Is It Okay To Consume Bajra In Large Quantities?

Despite being a cereal rich in nutrients along with many properties, health experts advise to consume bajra in limited quantities and they also suggest not eating the cereal during summers, as it could lead to digestion-related issues and leave you feeling uncomfortable.