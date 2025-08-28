Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Step Into The Rare Temple Where The Human-Faced Ganesha Is Worshipped

Taylor Swift Engaged To Travis Kelce! From Her Stunning Ring to Royals’ and Hollywood’s Most Famous Rings

National Sports Day 2025: Morning Yoga Or Evening Cardio? Science Reveals Best Time For Fitness Training Health oi-Deepannita Das

India is gearing up to celebrate National Sports Day 2025 with unmatched energy and spirit from August 29 to 31. Spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, this three-day nationwide campaign under the Fit India Mission will inspire citizens to prioritize health, fitness, and sports.

The celebrations will pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary on August 29 has been nationally recognized as National Sports Day since 2012.

Preparations are already in motion across several states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. Over the years, this day has transformed into a movement for a healthier India. It also marked the launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019, creating a cultural shift toward active living.

This year's theme, "Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main," encourages every citizen to dedicate at least 60 minutes a day to physical activity, aiming to combat rising lifestyle diseases. Beyond fitness, the programme also emphasizes Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect, alongside Paralympic values of Courage, Determination, Inspiration, and Equality.

But with more people becoming health-conscious, one burning question often arises: What's the best time to work out? Should you embrace calming morning yoga or power-packed evening cardio? Let's see what science says about it.

1. Morning Yoga Boosts Mind-Body Balance

Morning yoga has long been celebrated for setting a positive tone for the day. Research shows that practicing yoga early in the morning reduces cortisol levels, the body's stress hormone, while improving flexibility and focus. Morning yoga also enhances lung capacity, making breathing exercises like pranayama more effective at this hour.

On National Sports Day 2025, starting your morning with yoga could align perfectly with the campaign's mission to cultivate holistic well-being. By practicing yoga on an empty stomach, you also improve digestion, metabolism, and mental clarity for the rest of the day.

2. Evening Cardio Enhances Performance Levels

If you're someone who thrives on intensity, evening cardio may be your winning ticket. Scientific studies suggest that lung function, body temperature, and muscle strength peak during the late afternoon and evening hours. This means your body is naturally primed to push harder, lift heavier, and run faster in the evening.

Evening cardio is also linked to improved endurance, making it beneficial for athletes or individuals training for competitions. For working professionals, evening workouts serve as a stress-reliever after a long day, releasing endorphins that improve mood and sleep quality.

3. Which is Better for Weight Loss?

For those aiming to shed kilos, both morning yoga and evening cardio play significant roles. Morning yoga helps regulate appetite hormones, reducing unnecessary cravings throughout the day. On the other hand, cardio workouts in the evening burn calories more effectively due to higher body metabolism during that time.

Experts say weight loss depends less on "when" you work out and more on "consistency." Choosing the time that aligns with your lifestyle and energy cycle ensures long-term success.

4. Impact on Sleep and Energy Levels

Morning yoga is excellent for people who struggle with energy slumps or low motivation. The mindful stretches and breathing energize the body and reduce fatigue. Meanwhile, evening cardio can sometimes interfere with sleep if performed too close to bedtime, as the body takes time to cool down.

If quality sleep is your top priority, yoga in the morning is ideal. However, if you feel sluggish in the early hours, shifting to evening cardio might keep you more consistent.

5. The Science-Backed Balance: Mixing Both

Instead of pitting yoga and cardio against each other, experts recommend blending both practices. A balanced approach could mean practicing gentle yoga in the morning for flexibility and mindfulness while reserving cardio for the evening to build endurance and strength.

As India celebrates National Sports Day, let the debate inspire you to carve out your one hour of daily fitness, whether through sunrise yoga or sunset cardio. The key is not "when" you train, but ensuring you stay committed every single day.