Moon Will Turn Red? Total Lunar Eclipse On September 7: When, Where, And How To Watch It In India

Total Lunar Eclipse On 7 September 2025: Astrology Says Each Zodiac Must Release This To Cleanse Their Karma

National Nutrition Week 2025: Easy Hacks To Balance Nutrition And Enjoy Celebrations Guilt-Free Health oi-Deepannita Das

National Nutrition Week 2025, celebrated from September 1 to September 7, arrives at a time when most of us are preparing for festive feasts filled with sweets, snacks, and delicious delicacies. While celebrations bring joy, they often disrupt our healthy routines and leave us feeling sluggish, bloated, or guilty.

The truth is, you don't need to deprive yourself of festive treats to stay healthy-you just need a mindful balance. By following some simple yet effective hacks, you can enjoy the flavors of tradition while keeping your health in check.

1. Portion Control Is Your Best Friend

During celebrations, it's tempting to go for second and third servings. However, portion control ensures you taste everything without overloading your plate. Use smaller plates, take modest portions, and savor every bite slowly. This not only prevents overeating but also allows your body to register satiety signals. The key is moderation, not restriction.

2. Balance Festive Indulgence With Healthy Additions

If your festive plate is filled with sweets and fried snacks, add a balance of fruits, salads, or lentil-based dishes. Including fiber-rich foods helps in digestion and prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar. You don't have to cut out your favorite mithai, but pair it with something nutritious so that your plate stays balanced.

3. Stay Hydrated Throughout The Day

One of the most underrated hacks is drinking enough water during festive days. Dehydration often makes you feel hungrier, leading to unnecessary snacking. Sip water before and after meals, and if possible, include buttermilk, coconut water, or herbal teas. Hydration helps flush out toxins and keeps you energized for long celebrations.

4. Choose Healthy Swaps Without Compromising Taste

Festivals don't mean giving up on taste. Opt for healthier cooking oils, jaggery instead of refined sugar, or baking instead of deep-frying. For snacks, roasted nuts, seed mixes, or fruit-based desserts can be just as delightful. These small swaps reduce calorie overload while still giving you festive satisfaction.

5. Mindful Eating Over Mindless Munching

Often during gatherings, conversations distract us, and we end up munching without realizing how much we ate. Practicing mindful eating-paying attention to flavors, chewing slowly, and eating without distractions-helps you enjoy food more while preventing overeating. Make every bite intentional and savor the festive flavors.

6. Balance With Activity And Rest

Celebrations can throw your routine off track, but balancing food with physical activity is essential. Go for a morning walk, play with family, or even dance during festivities. Light activity helps digestion and prevents lethargy. Equally important is rest-allow your body to recharge so you can enjoy every moment with energy.

By practicing these hacks, your festive plate can bring both joy and wellness. This season, celebrate guilt-free while honoring your body with nourishment and care.