Mental Health Day 2019: #IAmHere4You Movement In Collaboration With Bipasha Basu Health oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year, Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October to raise awareness on mental illness and take a step ahead to help those who suffer from this ignored yet serious disease. The day was initiated by Richard Hunter who was the Deputy Secretary-General of World Federation for Mental Health and it was celebrated for the first time on 10 October 1992.

According to a study conducted by WHO, 6.5% of the total Indian population is suffering from serious mental health problems like anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in both the rural and urban areas. The study also says that the number of mental health experts like psychiatrists and psychologists to check on those people are very low as for every 1 lakh people in India, there is only 1 mental health expert which is why the suicide rate in the country is increasing with the age of the victim being less than 44 years.

About #IAmHere4You Movement

In India, the sufferers of mental health are often unaware of their condition due to the lack of awareness, social stigma and lack of support from the family and society. To make people aware of this disorder and support them, Aman Iqbal, founder of Vantage Enterprise and a healthcare visionary came out with a great initiative of "IAmHere4You" movement. The movement aims to address the stigma that surrounds the people with a mental disorder, spread the word to counter the problem in a positive way and create a community where people can openly share their problems and discuss their mental health.

Out of the total mental health sufferers, only 10-12% come out and discuss their problem. Also, due to the lack of professional help, the count is reaching a peak. "IAmHere4You" movement is the first step to bring change by attracting people to wear a 'Grey ribbon' to show their support towards the victim of mental health.

Thank you, @bipsluvurself. I am overwhelmed to receive your support in my movement #IAmHere4You that is aimed at raising an army of aware and empathetic people who understand the needs of people suffering with mental illness, and are willing to help them come out of it. https://t.co/QEIzGnM0mg — Aman Iqbal (@amaniqbal) 9 October 2019

To endorse the movement, actress Bipasha Basu joined the campaign and wore the grey ribbon as a testament to the individual strength and resilience. The movement wishes to reach everyone who is in need to hear and talk about their mental problems. This will help to build a healthy nation with healthy minds.