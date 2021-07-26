Level Four Epilepsy Care Centre Launched At Prominent Chennai Hospital Health oi-Amritha K

Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram today launched the Quaternary Care, Level FOUR Epilepsy Caren Center to help people living with epilepsy. The advanced epilepsy care centre was launched by Honourable Minister Thiru. S M Nasar, Milk and Dairy Development Department, Tamil Nadu Government and Dr Alby John Varghese, IAS District Collector & District Magistrate Tiruvallur. This level FOUR Epilepsy Care Centre has been launched by Apollo Speciality Hospitals Vanagaram to localize (finding the lesion location in the brain), classify (Type of seizure), accelerate therapies to control seizures, further evaluate and offer a higher level of care including Epilepsy Surgeries.

A neurological disorder, epilepsy affects normal brain activity and causes it to become abnormal, which results in seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and loss of awareness [1].

The chronic disorder causes sudden recurrent seizures that are unprovoked. The type of epilepsy is classified by the type of seizure a patient has. Seizures are of two types mainly, generalised seizures and focal or partial seizures. Generalised seizures affect the whole brain and partial seizures affect just one part of the brain [2].

Epilepsy is more common in young children and older adults and it occurs slightly more in males than in females. There's no cure for epilepsy, but the disorder can be managed with medications. Epilepsy can develop at any age. Diagnosis usually occurs in early childhood or after age 60 [3].

Epilepsy affects about 1.2 per cent of the total world population 1 in 25 people have a chance of developing seizures in their lifetime. Some of the most common triggers of an epileptic seizure are lack of sleep, illness or fever, caffeine, alcohol, medicines, or drugs, stress, bright lights, flashing lights, or patterns, skipping meals, overeating or specific food ingredients. However, a single incident doesn't always mean something is a trigger as it is often a combination of factors that trigger a seizure [4].

In most people, epilepsy can be managed. The treatment for you will be based on the severity of symptoms, your health, and your response to therapy. Anti-epileptic (anticonvulsant, antiseizure) drugs, brain surgery, vagus nerve stimulator (a device is surgically placed under the skin on the chest and electrically stimulates the nerve that runs through your neck to help prevent seizures), and the keto diet, as most people who don't respond to medication benefit from this high fat, low carbohydrate diet.

How Does The Epilepsy Centre Benefit Patients?

In India, it is estimated more than 10 million persons with epilepsy and in about 70 per cent of people with epilepsy, seizures can be controlled with 1 or 2 anti-epileptic drugs [5]. The majority of people with seizures can be managed effectively by the treating physician, but 30 per cent or so that have difficulty controlling seizures and do not respond to standard treatment require the next level of care at an epilepsy care centre.

The epilepsy centre will have a dedicated team consisting of experienced Neurologists, Pediatric Neurologists, epileptologists, Neurosurgeons, Neuropsychologists, Neuro-technicians, Rehab specialists and staff nurses who provide their experience and care for the patients.

Speaking during the launch of the centre Ms Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "At Apollo, we have always strived towards bringing global standard healthcare to our patients. We have been continuously investing in talent, technology and patient care. This level FOUR Epilepsy centre launched today will enable positive clinical outcomes in patients who have been suffering from long term epilepsy. "

On A Final Note...

The Level FOUR Epilepsy Care Centre will enable early referral and treatment of patients with persistent seizures, which has the potential to irreversibly damage the brain, and offer hope to this select group of patients enabling them to live better.