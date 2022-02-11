India's First Homegrown Mrna Covid-19 Vaccine Currently Under Final Clinical Trial Stages: Govt Health oi-PTI

India's first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is currently under final clinical trial stages, the government said on Thursday. Responding to a question at the weekly press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said a candidate vaccine by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, which is entirely an Indian development, is in final clinical trial stages.

"We hope that it will pass that threshold that it could be used under emergency use and regular use some day," he said.

The official noted that the vaccine can be stored in normal cold chain conditions and transported, which is a "big thing".

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:30 [IST]