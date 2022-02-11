For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 41 min ago Daily Horoscope, 11 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 11 hrs ago BRIT Awards 2022: Adele Wins Top Prizes, Says 'I Can't Believe A Piano Ballad Won'
- 12 hrs ago German Visual Artist Gerhard Richter Turns 90: A Look At His Journey In Art
- 12 hrs ago Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Kicks Off As Live Event Despite Omicron
Don't Miss
- Movies Shaktimaan Movie: Iconic Super Hero To Make A Comeback In A Trilogy On Big Screen; Will Star A Top Indian Star
- News Here is why Ashish Mishra was granted bail in the Lakhimpur-Kheri case
- Technology Truke Airbuds+ TWS Earbuds Review: Ample Features Within Budget
- Finance Stock To Buy: Company Announces Buyback, Available At A P/E Of 10, Strong Brand
- Automobiles Kia Carens Vs Mahindra XUV700: MPV Or SUV?
- Sports Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners hold on after Martinelli sees red
- Education CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 From April 26, Here Are Tips To Score Well In Class 10, 12 Board Exams
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Goa
India's First Homegrown Mrna Covid-19 Vaccine Currently Under Final Clinical Trial Stages: Govt
Health
oi-PTI
By PTI
India's first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is currently under final clinical trial stages, the government said on Thursday. Responding to a question at the weekly press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said a candidate vaccine by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, which is entirely an Indian development, is in final clinical trial stages.
"We hope that it will pass that threshold that it could be used under emergency use and regular use some day," he said.
The official noted that the vaccine can be stored in normal cold chain conditions and transported, which is a "big thing".
Comments
- healthBudget 2022 Highlights For Health Sector: Tele Mental Health, Ayushman Bharat Health Account And More
- wellnessHealthy Weight Awareness Month: Expert Talks About The Importance Of Healthy Weight - Key For Good Health
- wellnessBangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Here's Why
- kidsChildren Exercised Less During COVID Lockdown – 4 Tips To get Them Moving Again
- disorders cureWhat Is Aseptic Abscess Syndrome? The Case Of 21-Yr-Old Woman Treated At Hyderabad Hospital
- healthWhat Is Ventricular Fibrillation? Doctors Save BESCOM Worker From Death By Electrocution
- offer of the daySale: Get Huge Discounts On Top Brands Of Body Massagers
- healthSame COVID Vaccine Given As First 2 Doses To Be Administered As Precaution Dose: Government
- healthComputer Model Predicts Omicron May Evolve To Increase Transmission, Immune Escape
- healthWorld’s Most Advanced Artificial Heart To Be Developed By IIT Kanpur With Hridyantra
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Black Garlic: Good For The Heart, Digestive Health And Immunity
- healthOmicron Likely To Be Dominant Strain Globally In 2022: Singapore Experts
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 11, 2022
Read more about: health covid vaccine coronavirus vaccine