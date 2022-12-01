Football Legend Pele Re-Admitted To Hospital Amid Cancer Battle Health oi-Amritha K

According to ESPN Brazil, Pele was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday by his wife Marcia Aoki and a caregiver because of swelling all over his body, unlike previous, scheduled visits.

It has become increasingly common for the 82-year-old to be hospitalised in recent years. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour on his colon in September 2021, and spent some time in intensive care afterwards, but has since been undergoing chemotherapy.

The Brazilian sports network ESPN reported that Pele was experiencing cardiac issues and that his medical team was concerned that his chemotherapy treatment was not yielding the expected results.

In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital said that Pele's condition was stable. Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento stated that there were no 'surprises' regarding Pele's condition.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be here for New Year and promise to post some pictures."

Nascimento's remarks on Instagram follow an ESPN Brasil report that Pele had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing tests to assess his health.

A legendary player, and one of the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century, Pele is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Pele was recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the Athlete of the Century in 1999 and included in Time's list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century in 1999. The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) voted Pelé World Player of the Century in 2000, and he also won the FIFA Player of the Century award.

He achieved a Guinness World Record by scoring 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, including friendlies.

As a footballer, Pelé began playing for Santos at the age of 15 and for the Brazilian national team at the age of 16. He won three FIFA World Cups during his international career: 1958, 1962, and 1970, which made him the only player to do so.

As a result of his accomplishments in football and his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor, he is considered a national hero in Brazil. During the 1958 World Cup, he made history as the first black global sporting star.