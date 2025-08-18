Kathua Cloudburst Tragedy Claims 7 Lives: What You Need To Know About Cloudbursts And Safety

Are You Missing These Warning Signs? Doctor Shares 6 Health Challenges Women Face That Men Rarely Understand

From the very first menstrual cycle to the transformative stages of motherhood and finally into menopause, a woman's body undergoes remarkable changes-physically, hormonally, and emotionally.

These shifts can bring unique health challenges that differ greatly from those faced by men. Unfortunately, many women dismiss these concerns or push them down their priority list, often due to societal expectations, busy lifestyles, or lack of awareness.

Dr Ashwini Neelakanthi, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, stresses the importance of addressing these issues head-on. 'Women's health is not something to think about only during illness. It needs consistent attention across all life stages to prevent complications and maintain overall well-being,' she says.

She sheds light on common yet often overlooked women's health challenges-and how proactive care can make all the difference.

How Can Young Women Manage PCOS?

'Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is indeed one of the most prevalent hormonal disorders we're seeing in clinics today,' explains Dr Neelakanthi. Factors like sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, stress, and environmental influences all play a role. Symptoms such as acne, irregular periods, unexplained weight gain, and insulin resistance can be distressing and impact long-term health.

While there is no cure, PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes. A diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods, regular physical activity, stress management techniques, and weight control are key strategies. 'It's also important to monitor hormonal and metabolic health through regular check-ups to prevent complications like type 2 diabetes, infertility, and cardiovascular disease,' she adds.

Normalising Irregular Or Painful Periods? Why This Is Risky!

'Painful or irregular cycles are not something you should simply put up with,' warns Dr Neelakanthi. Such symptoms can signal underlying conditions such as fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, or adenomyosis. Ignoring them may delay diagnosis, allowing these conditions to worsen.

She advises women to track their cycles, note any changes, and discuss them openly with a healthcare provider. 'The earlier we identify the cause, the better the treatment outcomes and quality of life,' she says.

Why Mental Health Is Important For Women's Overall Wellness

'Mental health is absolutely integral to physical well-being,' Dr Neelakanthi emphasizes. Disorders such as depression, anxiety, and postpartum depression are often overlooked or stigmatized. Early warning signs include mood swings, persistent sadness, social withdrawal, and sleep disturbances.

Building a support system, practicing mindfulness, and prioritizing self-care can help, but professional intervention should never be delayed. 'Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness,' she asserts.

STIs And Reproductive Rights: What Women Should Know

'STIs remain a major yet preventable threat to women's health,' Dr Neelakanthi says. Using condoms consistently, practicing safe sex, and undergoing regular screenings are essential preventive measures. Vaccines for Hepatitis B and HPV offer added protection.

She also highlights the importance of reproductive rights. 'Safe access to contraception and abortion ensures women can make informed decisions about their bodies and futures without compromising their health,' she explains.

How Can Women Make Smooth Transition Into Menopause?

Menopause brings hormonal shifts that can cause hot flashes, mood changes, sleep disruptions, and bone density loss. 'While menopause is inevitable, its symptoms can be managed,' says Dr Neelakanthi.

She recommends a nutrient-rich diet, especially foods high in calcium and phytoestrogens, regular exercise, proper hydration, and stress reduction practices. 'With the right approach, menopause can be a liberating chapter in a woman's life rather than a difficult one,' she adds.

Women's health is an evolving journey that demands awareness, early intervention, and continuous self-care. From managing PCOS to maintaining menstrual health, nurturing mental well-being, preventing STIs, and embracing menopause, each stage brings challenges that can be addressed with informed choices and proactive habits.

As Dr Ashwini Neelakanthi sums up, 'Empowerment begins with knowledge and the willingness to act on it. By making health a priority at every stage, women can lead not only longer but more fulfilling lives.'