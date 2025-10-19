Diwali 2025: Can You Eat All The Laddoos And Still Protect Your Heart? Expert Shares This Sweet Tip!

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Fitness Secrets Of His ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ That Still Lifts, Punches, And Inspires

As Diwali lights up homes across India, kitchens come alive with ghee, sugar, and love. The smell of freshly fried gujiyas, the sight of laddoos stacked like golden marbles, and the clinking of dinner plates are hard to resist. After all, festivals aren't about counting calories; they're about celebrating with full hearts and fuller stomachs. But as cardiologists warn, our hearts may not share the same enthusiasm as our taste buds.

Dr Narasa Raju Kavalipati, Senior Consultant Cardiology and Director of Interventional Cardiology at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, 'Festivals in India bring light, colour, and the kind of food that makes you forget diets in a second. People with existing heart conditions need to be careful, as the very moments of celebration may also place strain on the heart.'

And it's not just about the food, it's about the way we live during those days. The late-night card games, the stress of hosting guests, and the shopping marathons all combine to put extra pressure on your heart.

You May Not, But Your Heart Counts Calories

No one counts calories during Diwali, but the heart does. Festival tables are loaded with high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt dishes, laddoos, namkeen, halwa, chaat, and fried snacks that tempt even the most disciplined eater.

According to Dr Kavalipati, 'Salt pushes blood pressure up, excess oil clogs the system, and too much sugar makes the body work overtime. For someone with high blood pressure or cholesterol, this combination can quickly become dangerous.'

The doctor adds that even eating at odd hours, like midnight feasts after puja, can upset the rhythm of digestion. That bloated, heavy feeling you brush off as 'just indigestion' could, in some cases, be an early warning sign of cardiac stress.

So, before reaching for that fourth piece of barfi, remember, your heart is working harder than you think.

Late Nights, Loud Celebrations: How Stress Creeps In

From shopping marathons to hosting relatives, Diwali can be an emotional and physical rollercoaster. The constant running around, the excitement, and even the noise pollution can elevate blood pressure and heart rate.

'Excitement and stress both push up the heart rate," Dr Kavalipati explains. 'Combine that with poor sleep and a heavy diet, and you have the perfect storm for heart strain."

Tiredness may seem normal during festivals, but when it comes with shortness of breath, chest tightness, or excessive sweating, it's a red flag. Many people, especially older adults, ignore these signs because they don't want to 'spoil the festival." Unfortunately, that delay can make recovery harder or even lead to severe complications.

Smart Festive Choices Is The Key To Keep Your Heart Happy

Does this mean you have to sit out the celebrations with a bowl of salad? Absolutely not. What matters is balance.

Take smaller portions, include fruits or home-cooked meals between heavy feasts, and stay hydrated. Space out your social visits so your body gets enough rest. 'Small, consistent care during the festive season helps maintain heart health,' says Dr Kavalipati.

Skipping medicines because 'it's just one day' is another common mistake. For people managing heart disease, even one missed dose can undo weeks of stability. If you know you'll be busy, set alarms or ask a family member to remind you.

It's also wise to take short breaks during long celebrations, especially if you're standing or cooking for hours. Your heart, and legs, will thank you.

Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Chest discomfort, sudden sweating, dizziness, or palpitations are not things to 'wait out.' If you experience any of these, seek medical help immediately.

'Don't hesitate to visit a hospital just because it's a festival,' Dr Kavalipati stresses. 'Early medical attention can save lives. Ignoring symptoms because you don't want to cause panic is far riskier than taking a short trip to the emergency room.'

Families can play a big role here. Keep an eye on elderly relatives or anyone with a known heart issue. If they seem unusually tired, dizzy, or disoriented, encourage them to rest and monitor their symptoms.

Celebrate With Heart, Not Against It

Diwali should light up your home, not your hospital chart. The joy of the season lies in laughter, family, and togetherness, not guilt or worry. A mindful approach doesn't take away from the celebration; it simply ensures you'll be around to enjoy many more.

As Dr Kavalipati puts it, 'Festivals are meant to be remembered for joy, not for health scares. With a little awareness and moderation, everyone can celebrate safely and happily.'

So go ahead, enjoy your laddoo, just not all at once.