COVID-19: When Should A COVID Positive Person Seek Hospitalisation? Guidelines For Home Isolation

On Monday, the Union health ministry issued a statement stressing the warning signs when patients infected with Covid-19 disease need to stop exercising home isolation and get hospitalised.

The statement comes at a time when hospitals are congested with Covid patients due to a massive surge in cases across the country, which has also led shortage of ICU beds, the oxygen supply in hospitals.

According to reports, as many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, bringing the total cases to 20,665,148. However, there has been a minimal decline in new infections as the country recorded over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

According to the Union health ministry, below mentioned are the warning signs which indicate when patients infected with Covid-19 disease need to stop exercising home isolation and get hospitalised.