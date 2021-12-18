What Is Pityriasis Rosea Or Christmas Tree Rash? Causes And Symptoms Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Pityriasis rosea is a viral rash that lasts about 6-12 weeks. The disease is characterised by a red herald patch followed by similar, smaller oval patches located mainly on the chest and back.

Pityriasis rosea, also known as a Christmas tree rash, is an oval-shaped skin patch that appears on different parts of the body. The rash is common and affects people of all ages, although it usually occurs between the ages of 10 and 35.

What Are The Symptoms Of Pityriasis Rosea?

A raised, scaly skin patch characterises a Christmas tree rash. There is a distinct difference between this skin rash and other rashes since it appears in stages [1].

In the beginning, you may develop one large "mother" or "herald" patch that can measure up to four centimetres in diameter. Next, an oval or circular patch may appear on the back, abdomen, or chest. Most of the time, you will have this patch for a few days or weeks.

Over time, the rash develops smaller round scaly patches around the herald patch. These patches are referred to as "daughter patches.".

Many people have only a herald patch and never develop daughter patches. In contrast, others have only smaller patches and never develop a herald patch, although the latter is not common.

The smaller patches usually form a pattern resembling a pine tree on the back. Skin patches do not typically appear on the soles of the feet, the face, the palms, or the scalp.

Other symptoms that may occur with this rash include [2][3]:

Fever

Sore throat

Tiredness

Headache

Itching

Some people experience these symptoms prior to developing a rash.

What Are The Causes Of Pityriasis Rosea?

It is not known what causes a Christmas tree rash. Although the rash may resemble hives or a skin reaction, it is not due to an allergy. Further, this rash is not caused by fungus or bacteria. Instead, researchers believe that pityriasis rosea is a viral infection [4].

A Christmas tree rash is not contagious, so you cannot get it by touching someone's lesions.

What Are The Complications Of Pityriasis Rosea?

Consult your physician if the itching becomes unbearable [5].

UV light can suppress your skin's immune system, reducing irritation, itching, and inflammation. Suppose you are considering light therapy to relieve itching. In that case, the treatment may lead to discolouration of the skin once the rash has healed.

Brown spots may appear on people with darker skin once the rash has disappeared.

See your doctor if you experience a rash while pregnant. Christmas tree rash in pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage and premature birth.

Who Is At Risk Of Pityriasis Rosea?

Pityriasis rosea is most commonly seen in teenagers and young adults. Nevertheless, it can affect both men and women of any age. Unlike many diseases, pityriasis rosea has no racial predominance, and most people only develop it once during their lifetime [6].

How Is Pityriasis Rosea Diagnosed?

Consult your physician if you or your child develop an unusual skin rash. Your physician may be able to diagnose the rash based on the appearance of your skin, or you may be referred to a dermatologist who treats conditions that affect the skin, nails, and hair [7].

Though pityriasis rosea is common, it is sometimes difficult to diagnose because it may resemble other types of skin rashes, such as eczema, psoriasis, or ringworm.

Your doctor will examine your skin and the rash pattern during your appointment. Even when your doctor suspects a Christmas tree rash, they may order blood work to rule out other possibilities. A sample may also be taken from the rash and sent to a laboratory for testing.

How Is Pityriasis Rosea Treated?

A Christmas tree rash does not require treatment. In most instances, the rash heals on its own within one to two months, although sometimes it may last up to three months or longer.

Over-the-counter treatments and home remedies can be used to relieve itchy skin while you wait for the rash to resolve. Among the options are antihistamines such as diphenhydramine and cetirizine, hydrocortisone anti-itch cream, and warm oatmeal baths [8].

On A Final Note...

Christmas tree rash is not contagious. The rash rarely recurs and does not leave permanent scarring on the skin. Though this rash is not typically harmful, you should consult your physician if you develop a persistent rash, especially if the condition worsens or does not improve with treatment.