Just In
- 11 min ago Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Katha And Significance
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 20 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 15 hrs ago Stunner Alert! Sobhita Dhulipala looks spell-binding in golden gown (PICS)
- 15 hrs ago What Is Night Eating Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
Don't Miss
- Movies Vidhi Pandya Talks About Tough Phase In Her Life; Reveals Reading Bhagavad Gita Transformed Her As A Person
- News India reports 2,259 fresh Covid-19 cases with 20 deaths; active cases dip to 15,044
- Finance Sebi Comes Out With New Format, For Security Cover Certificate, Revises Timeline
- Technology Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 20: Get Weapon Loot Crates, Vouchers For Free
- Automobiles New TVS iQube: Everything You Need Need To Know - Features, Powertrain, Charging, Price & More
- Sports Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: Alonso hits leveller as Blues and Foxes share the spoils
- Education CUET PG 2022 Registration Begins Today, Exam To Be Held In July, Check Details
- Travel Kashmir Great Lakes Trek - this Monsoon visit the most beautiful trek in India
What Is Geographic Tongue? Is It Related To COVID? Read About The Causes And Symptoms
Geographic tongue is an inflammatory condition in which your tongue's surface becomes inflamed. Tongues are normally covered with tiny, pinkish-white bumps (papillae) and short, thin, hair-like projections. However, geographic tongue is characterized by patches on the tongue's surface that lack papillae and appear smooth, red 'islands,' often with slightly raised borders [1].
What Causes Geographic Tongue?
The cause of geographic tongue is unknown, and there is no way to prevent it. There may be a connection between geographic tongue and psoriasis and geographic tongue and lichen planus. However, more research is needed to determine whether these two conditions are connected [2].
What Are The Symptoms Of Geographic Tongue?
Even though many people do not experience any symptoms, the most recognizable characteristic of geographic tongue is the appearance of the pattern on the tongue. These uneven red patches are the most obvious symptoms of geographic tongue. Usually, they are located on your tongue, but they may also appear on your gums, on your cheeks, on the roof of your mouth, or beneath your tongue [3].
The patches may have the following characteristics:
- Light or white borders
- Vary in size, shape, and colour
- Begin in one area and then move to another
- Not have the small bumps (papillae) that normally cover the tongue
One in ten individuals with geographic tongue suffers from mild discomfort, burning, or pain. Foods that are hot, spicy, or acidic, cigarette smoke, and toothpaste are often responsible for this.
What Are The Risk Factors for Geographic Tongue?
Research on factors that may increase one's risk of geographic tongue has yielded mixed results. However, some of the factors that are likely to be associated with an increased risk include the following [4]:
- Genetics: There is a possibility that inherited genes may increase the risk of geographic tongue in some people.
- Fissured tongue: Many individuals with geographic tongue also suffer from a fissured tongue, which is characterized by deep grooves (fissures) on the surface of the tongue.
What Are The Complications Of Geographic Tongue?
Geographic tongue is considered a benign condition. Your health is not at risk, nor does it cause long-term complications or increase your risk of major health problems.
It is, however, common to feel anxious about the condition for the following reasons [5]:
- You may find the appearance of the tongue embarrassing, depending on how visible the lesions are
- You may find it difficult to be reassured there is nothing seriously wrong
How Is Geographic Tongue Diagnosed?
A physician or dentist usually will be able to diagnose geographic tongue based on an examination of your tongue and your signs and symptoms.
This examination might include the following [6]:
- Examining your tongue with a lighted instrument
- Moving your tongue in different directions
- Check your tongue for tenderness or unusual changes to its texture or consistency by gently touching it
- Look for signs of infection, such as fever or swollen lymph nodes in the neck
How Is Geographic Tongue Treated?
Typically, geographic tongue does not require any medical intervention. Geographic tongue can occasionally cause discomfort to the tongue; however, it is otherwise a harmless condition [7].
To manage discomfort or sensitivity, your doctor may prescribe medications such as:
- Over-the-counter pain relievers
- Anti-inflammatories
- Mouth rinses with anaesthetic
- Corticosteroids
- Zinc supplements
- Vitamin B supplementation, in some cases
Since these treatments have not been studied rigorously, their effectiveness is unknown. Furthermore, because the condition resolves independently and has an unpredictable course, it may not be possible to determine whether the symptomatic treatment is effective.
Can Geographic Tongue Be Prevented?
By avoiding or limiting substances that irritate sensitive oral tissues, such as spicy or acidic foods and beverages and alcohol and tobacco, you can reduce the discomfort associated with geographic tongue.
Geographic Tongue and COVID-19
Research on COVID tongue is at present limited. However, it is known that viral infections can sometimes cause a condition known as geographic tongue.
You may experience smooth red patches on your tongue with white borders, which may last for months or even years. Generally, geographic tongue does not cause pain or any other health concerns; however, flare-ups can make it difficult to consume spicy foods [8].
Currently, it is unclear whether COVID tongue is related to geographic tongue or whether COVID-19 can cause geographic tongue. However, with more people recovering from COVID-19 and as more data becomes available, doctors will better understand COVID tongue and any possible long-term effects.
Please consult your physician if you have COVID-19 and are experiencing any mouth or tongue health issues.
- wellnessWhy People With Lung Disorder Face Risk Of Severe Covid-19 Found
- wellnessIndia's First mRNA Vaccine Against COVID: 90% Effective; Can Be Used For Malaria, Dengue Etc.
- wellnessOestrogen Treatment Linked With Reduced Covid Mortality: Study
- wellnessTrained Sniffer Dogs May Accurately Detect COVID Infected Airport Passengers: Study
- wellnessBiological E Ltd Reduces Price Of Its Covid-19 Vaccine Corbevax To Rs 250 Per Dose
- wellnessSouth Africa In New Surge Of COVID-19 From Versions Of Omicron
- wellnessCovid-19 Virus Is Not Viable On Cash Banknotes, Study Finds
- wellnessNew Computer Model Can Help Assess Covid-19 Impact, Progression In Detail
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases In The Country Dip To 18,604
- diabetesDiabetes Almost Doubles The Risk Of Death From Covid-19: Study
- wellnessCovid-19 Cases May Rise In June-July, Speeding Up Vaccination Drive Best Way Ahead, Says Maharashtra Minister
- wellnessCovid-19 Severity Among Elderly May Be Due To Genetic Reasons, Study Reveals