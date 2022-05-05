What Is Exploding Head Syndrome, A Condition That Happens Only When You Sleep Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

The exploding head syndrome (EHS) is characterized by an abnormal sense-perception during sleep in which a person experiences loud and short-lasting noises before falling asleep or waking up.

The most common symptom of exploding head syndrome is feeling like there is an explosion in their head or hearing gunshots, thunder, or another very loud noise.

Exploding head syndrome isn't a serious health problem, despite its somewhat scary name. However, despite its unclear cause, it belongs to a class of conditions known as parasomnias. Parasomnias are sleep disorders that wake you up from deep or partial sleep. Parasomnias include night terrors, nightmares, and sleepwalking.

What Causes Exploding Head Syndrome?

The cause of exploding head syndrome is not fully understood. Several researchers believe it's a neurological issue, while others think it's due to clinical anxiety. It could also be caused by the components of your middle ear shifting during the night.

An exploding head syndrome may be more likely to occur in people with high-stress levels or a history of other sleep disruptions. In addition, while it was perceived to be more common in older adults and women, new research suggests it is common in college students [1][2].

What Are The Symptoms Of Exploding Head Syndrome?

The signs of exploding head syndrome (EHS) include the following [3]:

Feeling frightened or anxious after an episode.

At the time of the episode, experiencing a sudden muscle jerk.

Not being able to fall back to sleep.

Sweating, having a rapid heartbeat or having trouble breathing when you wake up.

EHS does not cause physical pain.

Other additional symptoms include the following [4]:

Elevated heart rate

Sense of fear or distress

Muscle twitches

What Are The Complications Of Exploding Head Syndrome?

However, being jolted awake in fear can cause ongoing anxiety for some people. Anxiety can sometimes make it impossible to fall asleep, resulting in physical and psychological problems over time.

How Is Exploding Head Syndrome Diagnosed?

You may be referred to a sleep specialist if you experience symptoms of exploding head syndrome. Every night for a few weeks, you may be asked to keep a sleep diary of your symptoms and note your dietary habits and emotional state [5].

An overnight stay in a sleep laboratory may be necessary for some situations where a sleep specialist can evaluate your neurological activity while you sleep, which is measured by a polysomnographic test to pinpoint the cause.

How Is Exploding Head Syndrome Treated?

Treatment for exploding head syndrome depends on your age, other symptoms, and the degree to which your symptoms impact your life [6].

It is enough for some people to find out that this condition is usually not harmful or a cause for concern in order to reduce symptoms. In addition, the use of medications that influence neurological activity, such as anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants, is helpful for some people.

Other treatment options include the following:

Relaxation techniques such as meditation

Stress management

Counselling and psychotherapy

Changes in your sleep routine

On A Final Note...

Exploding Head Syndrome isn't dangerous, and it's not a sign of another serious health condition. With some reassurance from your doctor, an understanding of the condition, and the control of any triggers or other sleep problems, your episodes should end with time.

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 11:25 [IST]