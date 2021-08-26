What Happens If Testosterone Is High In Women? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments Of Hyperandrogenemia Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Testosterone is a hormone that plays a vital role in the human body. It is predominantly involved in sexual development in men such as regulating their sex drive, development of muscle mass and strength, deepening of the voice, development of penis and testes and production of sperm.

The hormone is present in women too, but not as a dominating hormone, unlike progesterone and oestrogen which are in high amounts. Testosterone is produced in the ovaries in small amounts and helps with increasing sexual desire, repair women's reproductive tissues, promotes hair growth, improves musculoskeletal health, reduces the risk of heart diseases and risk of cancer. [1]

Though testosterone serves certain vital functions in women, high levels of it can cause adverse effects like reduction in fertility and sex drive and other medical conditions.

In this article, we will discuss how high testosterone in women affects them, along with its causes, symptoms, treatments and other details.

What Is The Normal Level Of Testosterone In Women?

The serum testosterone level in women with menstrual dysfunction, acne or hirsutism is 12.4 to 15.8 nanograms per deciliter or ng/dL. The upper limit of testosterone that provides 84 per cent sensitivity of detecting hyperandrogenemia (high testosterone level) is 28 mg/dL, says a study. [2]

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, the normal total testosterone levels in women is 15 to 70 ng/dL, while in men it's 280 to 1,100 ng/dL for men. [3]

The levels may vary depending on the age, health history, any medical condition and throughout the day. Some studies consider testosterone to be highest in the morning and highest in the case of tumours of the ovaries.

