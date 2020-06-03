ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What Are The Potential Warning Signs of Stomach Cancer?

    By

    Stomach cancer also termed gastric cancer is a buildup of abnormal cells that form a mass in part of the stomach. Stomach cancer symptoms rarely occur unless the disease spreads throughout the stomach and on to the other organs. The five-year survival rate of stomach cancer is 90 per cent; but if it reaches its advanced stage, then the survival rate is only per cent.

    Stomach cancer is known to be one of the most painful forms of cancer. But you need to know that pain is not the only early warning sign of stomach cancer. Stomach cancer is not typically an inherited disease. The majority of gastric cancers are sporadic or are caused by random DNA mutations [1].

    One of the most common features of stomach cancer is that it has no symptom at all [2]. And some of the symptoms that arise are mostly ignored and it is necessary that you take notice of these signs before it's too late [3]. It is important to arm yourself with the knowledge of how to find out about the risk factors of stomach cancer and its warning signs. This article will help you know about the early warning signs of stomach cancer.

    Jobs That Increase Your Risk Of Cancer

    As per recent studies, it has been found out that certain common symptoms of stomach cancer will help avert major consequences in the future.

    Array

    1. Changes In Stool

    Alterations in the stool size, frequent diarrhoea and irregularity are often an indication of digestion tract cancer. If it is accompanied by continuous discomfort in the abdomen, then it can indicate cancer [4]. This is one of the early warning signs of stomach cancer. Blood in your stool is also an indication of stomach cancer, which demands a visit to the doctor so as to rule out the possibility of stomach cancer before it is too late [5].

    Breast Cancer: Types, Stages, Causes, Treatment And Precaution

    Array

    2. Constant Pain In The Abdomen

    Constant pain in the abdomen can indicate the growth of a cancerous mass somewhere in your stomach. This constant discomfort in the abdomen is something that cannot be ignored, as it can turn out to be one of the most common symptoms of stomach cancer [6].

    Array

    3. Loss Of Appetite

    Although appetite loss could be a sign of numerous other minor ailments, a constant uninterest in having food can be a warning symptom of stomach cancer [7]. Ulcers, however, can also cause a loss of appetite, which are a risk factor for stomach cancer.

    Loss Of Appetite: Causes, Associated Symptoms And Remedies

    Array

    4. Unexplained Weight Loss

    If you are losing weight and you're not dieting, then you must not ignore this. If the weight loss is gradual, then there is nothing to be worried about. But if there is a sudden drop in your weight, do not ignore the sign and get it checked because weight loss is a sign of stomach cancer partly because of the loss of appetite that often occurs; but it can also independently be a warning sign of disease [8].

    8 Morning Habits That Can Cause Weight Gain

    Array

    5. Heartburn That Won't Quit

    Heartburn, indigestion and other common problems can be a sign of stomach cancer. Heartburn is pointed out as both a sign and risk factor for/of stomach cancer [9].

    Foods That Can Trigger Heartburn

    Array

    6. Bloating, Diarrhoea And Constipation

    A cancerous tumour growing in your stomach can make you feel bloated or even mess with your bowel movements. If these conditions persist, then immediate consultation with the doctor is necessary [10].

    7 Symptoms You Should NOT Hide From Your Doctor

    Array

    7. Trouble Swallowing

    In some cases, stomach cancer can extend to the oesophagus, causing dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing [11]. It can cause coughing or choking while eating or drinking and in some cases, it may also feel like food comes back up shortly after eating it.

    Array

    8. Feeling Full Sooner While Eating

    A warning sign of late-stage stomach cancer, this happens when your stomach muscles can no longer push food through the intestines [12]. The stomach becomes distended and causes one to feel full with quick.

    Array

    How To Reduce The Risk Of Stomach Cancer?

    According to health experts, certain steps can help in reducing the risk of developing stomach cancer and they are as follows [13][14]:

    • Limit the amount of alcohol and use of tobacco products.
    • Shift to a cleaner, mostly plant-based diet.
    • Avoid eating smoked and pickled foods.
    • Eat plenty of whole-grain foods, such as whole-grain bread, cereals, pasta and rice.
    • Maintain a healthy weight.
    Array

    On A Final Note…

    Do not panic when you get stomachaches from time to time, but instead check whether the aforementioned symptoms are present and consult a doctor immediately if the pain does not naturally go away.

    More CANCER News

    Read more about: stomach cancer cancer signs symptoms
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue