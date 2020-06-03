Just In
What Are The Potential Warning Signs of Stomach Cancer?
Stomach cancer also termed gastric cancer is a buildup of abnormal cells that form a mass in part of the stomach. Stomach cancer symptoms rarely occur unless the disease spreads throughout the stomach and on to the other organs. The five-year survival rate of stomach cancer is 90 per cent; but if it reaches its advanced stage, then the survival rate is only per cent.
Stomach cancer is known to be one of the most painful forms of cancer. But you need to know that pain is not the only early warning sign of stomach cancer. Stomach cancer is not typically an inherited disease. The majority of gastric cancers are sporadic or are caused by random DNA mutations [1].
One of the most common features of stomach cancer is that it has no symptom at all [2]. And some of the symptoms that arise are mostly ignored and it is necessary that you take notice of these signs before it's too late [3]. It is important to arm yourself with the knowledge of how to find out about the risk factors of stomach cancer and its warning signs. This article will help you know about the early warning signs of stomach cancer.
Jobs That Increase Your Risk Of Cancer
As per recent studies, it has been found out that certain common symptoms of stomach cancer will help avert major consequences in the future.
1. Changes In Stool
Alterations in the stool size, frequent diarrhoea and irregularity are often an indication of digestion tract cancer. If it is accompanied by continuous discomfort in the abdomen, then it can indicate cancer [4]. This is one of the early warning signs of stomach cancer. Blood in your stool is also an indication of stomach cancer, which demands a visit to the doctor so as to rule out the possibility of stomach cancer before it is too late [5].
Breast Cancer: Types, Stages, Causes, Treatment And Precaution
2. Constant Pain In The Abdomen
Constant pain in the abdomen can indicate the growth of a cancerous mass somewhere in your stomach. This constant discomfort in the abdomen is something that cannot be ignored, as it can turn out to be one of the most common symptoms of stomach cancer [6].
3. Loss Of Appetite
Although appetite loss could be a sign of numerous other minor ailments, a constant uninterest in having food can be a warning symptom of stomach cancer [7]. Ulcers, however, can also cause a loss of appetite, which are a risk factor for stomach cancer.
4. Unexplained Weight Loss
If you are losing weight and you're not dieting, then you must not ignore this. If the weight loss is gradual, then there is nothing to be worried about. But if there is a sudden drop in your weight, do not ignore the sign and get it checked because weight loss is a sign of stomach cancer partly because of the loss of appetite that often occurs; but it can also independently be a warning sign of disease [8].
5. Heartburn That Won't Quit
Heartburn, indigestion and other common problems can be a sign of stomach cancer. Heartburn is pointed out as both a sign and risk factor for/of stomach cancer [9].
6. Bloating, Diarrhoea And Constipation
A cancerous tumour growing in your stomach can make you feel bloated or even mess with your bowel movements. If these conditions persist, then immediate consultation with the doctor is necessary [10].
7. Trouble Swallowing
In some cases, stomach cancer can extend to the oesophagus, causing dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing [11]. It can cause coughing or choking while eating or drinking and in some cases, it may also feel like food comes back up shortly after eating it.
8. Feeling Full Sooner While Eating
A warning sign of late-stage stomach cancer, this happens when your stomach muscles can no longer push food through the intestines [12]. The stomach becomes distended and causes one to feel full with quick.
How To Reduce The Risk Of Stomach Cancer?
According to health experts, certain steps can help in reducing the risk of developing stomach cancer and they are as follows [13][14]:
- Limit the amount of alcohol and use of tobacco products.
- Shift to a cleaner, mostly plant-based diet.
- Avoid eating smoked and pickled foods.
- Eat plenty of whole-grain foods, such as whole-grain bread, cereals, pasta and rice.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
On A Final Note…
Do not panic when you get stomachaches from time to time, but instead check whether the aforementioned symptoms are present and consult a doctor immediately if the pain does not naturally go away.