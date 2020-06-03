What Are The Potential Warning Signs of Stomach Cancer? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Stomach cancer also termed gastric cancer is a buildup of abnormal cells that form a mass in part of the stomach. Stomach cancer symptoms rarely occur unless the disease spreads throughout the stomach and on to the other organs. The five-year survival rate of stomach cancer is 90 per cent; but if it reaches its advanced stage, then the survival rate is only per cent.

Stomach cancer is known to be one of the most painful forms of cancer. But you need to know that pain is not the only early warning sign of stomach cancer. Stomach cancer is not typically an inherited disease. The majority of gastric cancers are sporadic or are caused by random DNA mutations [1].

One of the most common features of stomach cancer is that it has no symptom at all [2]. And some of the symptoms that arise are mostly ignored and it is necessary that you take notice of these signs before it's too late [3]. It is important to arm yourself with the knowledge of how to find out about the risk factors of stomach cancer and its warning signs. This article will help you know about the early warning signs of stomach cancer.

As per recent studies, it has been found out that certain common symptoms of stomach cancer will help avert major consequences in the future.