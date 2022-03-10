Just In
- 1 hr ago 10 Health Benefits Of Beginning Your Day With A Walk
- 4 hrs ago Anvadhan and Ishti 2022: Meaning, Dates, Rituals, History And Significance
- 4 hrs ago DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covovax For 12-17 Years Age Group; Younger Age Groups To Follow
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 10 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Improvement in law and order contributed to big BJP win in UP
- Movies Aquaman 2, Flash Delayed to 2023; Warner Bros. Unveil New Release Date Schedule
- Automobiles Volkswagen ID.Buzz Unveiled: Comes With 82kWh Battery Pack
- Sports Rahul Chahar gets married to longtime girlfriend Ishani Johar in a destination wedding in Goa
- Technology 'Dirty Pipe' Bug Putting Flagship Android 12 Devices At Risk; Google Pixel 6, Samsung S22 Series Affected
- Finance Amid Uncertainty in Market, Should You Continue Mutual Fund Investments?
- Education CTET Result 2022 Released At ctet.nic.in, Over 6.65 Lakh Candidates Qualified, Download Scorecard Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Telangana
First Patient Who Received Pig Heart Transplant Dies After Two Months
According to the hospital that performed the world's first pig heart transplant surgery, the person who has received the transplant from a genetically engineered pig, died two months after the medical milestone.
Image Source: UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
The surgery raised hope that breakthroughs in cross-species organ donation will one day resolve the chronic lack of human organs available for donation, and the team behind it said they are still enthusiastic about the operation's future success.
About The Surgery
David Bennett, 57, received his transplant on January 7 and died on March 8, according to the University of Maryland Medical System. Also, he was doing well three days after the heart transplant, that took around seven hour.
"His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," the statement said.
The hospital reported that the transplanted heart had worked properly for several weeks after surgery, with no signs of rejection.
Following his operation, Bennett spent time with his family, went to physical therapy, watched the Super Bowl, and expressed a strong desire to return home to visit his dog Lucky.
"He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family," said Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the procedure.
Insights On Genetically Modified Pig Heart
Bennett arrived at the hospital in Maryland (Eastern United States) in October 2021 and was bedridden and placed on a life support machine. He had been ruled ineligible for a human transplant, a decision that is frequently made when the recipient's underlying health is extremely poor.
"We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed," said Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university's cardiac xenotransplantation program.
"We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials."
Bennett was also convicted of stabbing a man many times in 1988, according to US media reports.
Medical ethicists believe that a person's criminal history should have no influence on how they are treated in the future.
- healthBangalore Hospital Performs Karnataka's Youngest Heart Transplant
- kidsJaw Bone Surgery: Hospital Successfully Treats And Restores 8-Year-Old Child's Ability To Open Her Mouth
- healthCancer Tumour In Man's Face Removed In 'Scarless Surgery' At Delhi Hospital
- disorders cureExpert Article: Breast Conservation Surgery - The New Paradigm
- disorders cureActor Rajinikanth Undergoes Carotid Artery Revascularization: Everything You Need To Know About The Procedure
- skin careExpert Article: Indian Perception Of Cosmetic Surgery
- nutrition11 Best Healing Foods: Foods To Eat During Recovery From Illnesses, Surgery And Even A Broken Heart!
- healthWhat Is Discoid Lateral Meniscal Tear In Children?
- healthChennai Hospital Saves Georgian National’s Leg Through Timely Treatment
- wellnessFeeding Tube Insertion (Gastrostomy): Types, Risks, Procedure And Complications
- wellnessWhat You Need To Know About LASIK Surgery
- wellnessSparsh Foundation Announces Free Joint Replacement Surgery For 100 Retired Teachers