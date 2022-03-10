First Patient Who Received Pig Heart Transplant Dies After Two Months Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

According to the hospital that performed the world's first pig heart transplant surgery, the person who has received the transplant from a genetically engineered pig, died two months after the medical milestone.

The surgery raised hope that breakthroughs in cross-species organ donation will one day resolve the chronic lack of human organs available for donation, and the team behind it said they are still enthusiastic about the operation's future success.

About The Surgery

David Bennett, 57, received his transplant on January 7 and died on March 8, according to the University of Maryland Medical System. Also, he was doing well three days after the heart transplant, that took around seven hour.

"His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," the statement said.

The hospital reported that the transplanted heart had worked properly for several weeks after surgery, with no signs of rejection.

Following his operation, Bennett spent time with his family, went to physical therapy, watched the Super Bowl, and expressed a strong desire to return home to visit his dog Lucky.

"He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family," said Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the procedure.

Insights On Genetically Modified Pig Heart

Bennett arrived at the hospital in Maryland (Eastern United States) in October 2021 and was bedridden and placed on a life support machine. He had been ruled ineligible for a human transplant, a decision that is frequently made when the recipient's underlying health is extremely poor.

"We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed," said Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university's cardiac xenotransplantation program.

"We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials."

Bennett was also convicted of stabbing a man many times in 1988, according to US media reports.

Medical ethicists believe that a person's criminal history should have no influence on how they are treated in the future.