15 Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola or Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is a serious and deadly disease that originated and caused an epidemic in the sub-Saharan African regions. The disease is caused by an Ebola virus that belongs to the Filoviridae family. Ebola is one among several virus types which are known to cause haemorrhagic fevers, a group of symptoms which are life-threatening.

Ebola is a zoonotic disease as it can get transmitted from infected animals such as fruit bats, monkey or chimpanzee to humans. The virus then spreads quickly from one person to another through infected body fluids or contaminated clothes or needles.

Currently, there's no licensed vaccine available that can prevent Ebola. However, several experimental treatment methods and supportive cares are available which are effective in reducing the symptoms up to certain levels.

Can Ebola Virus Disease Be Prevented?

Signs And Symptoms Of Ebola Virus

The symptoms of Ebola start appearing in between 2-21 days after getting infected by the virus. At first, the symptoms look similar to flu or malaria fever, but soon, they start progressing and get life-threatening.

Take a look at the warning signs and symptoms of Ebola.