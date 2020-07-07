Sarcoma Awareness Month 2020: What Is Sarcoma? Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors And Treatment

What Is Sarcoma? Sarcoma is an umbrella term for various types of cancers that start in the bones (bone sarcoma) and soft connective tissues (soft tissue sarcomas) such as muscles, fat, ligaments, cartilage, tendons, blood vessels and lining of the joints. There are more than 70 types of sarcomas. According to American Society of Clinical Oncology, sarcomas are likely to affect children. It can occur in any body part but common in legs, arms and abdomen. [1] National Cancer Survivors Day (7 June): Stomach Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention

Symptoms Of Sarcoma The symptoms of sarcoma depend on their types and location. Common symptoms occur. Blood in the stool (sarcoma in the gastrointestinal system)

Pain in the bones (bone sarcoma) [2]

A lump or swelling with or without pain

Weight loss

Vomiting or stomach pain

Causes Of Sarcoma The exact cause of sarcoma is still unknown, but it is mainly because of a gene mutation that causes the cells to grow and divide at a faster rate and form a tumour. However, there are certain risk factors such as genetic, chemical exposure or medical conditions which are linked to the development of the condition. [3] However, medical experts suggest that some people do not get sarcoma even if they have two or more risk factors while some can get the condition even without any.

Risk Factors Of Sarcoma Here is the list of risk factors that are likely to cause sarcoma: History of medical conditions like Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis, Gardner syndrome or Werner syndrome.

Long term exposure to chemicals such as arsenic or dioxin.

Long term exposure to radiation or a high dose of radiation therapies to treat other cancer forms such as cervical or breast.

Damaged lymph system [4]

Diagnosis Of Sarcoma Diagnosis of sarcoma is carried out by examining the lump (if any) followed by a series of questions. A medical expert asks questions about the pain in the lump, family history, underlying medical condition, symptoms and others. Imaging tests like CT scan, PET scan, X-ray and MRI is carried out. A biopsy may be suggested in which a small part of the lump tissue is taken and analysed for signs of cancer.

Treatment Of Sarcoma There are various treatment methods depending on the types and location of sarcomas. [5] Surgery: Surgical removal of the tumour or cancerous cells.

Surgical removal of the tumour or cancerous cells. Chemotherapy: It is a drug treatment method to kill cancerous cells. It is mainly carried out for bone sarcoma instead of soft tissue sarcoma.

It is a drug treatment method to kill cancerous cells. It is mainly carried out for bone sarcoma instead of soft tissue sarcoma. Radiation therapy: This treatment method is recommended to kill the remaining cancerous cells left after surgery.