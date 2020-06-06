What Is Refeeding Syndrome? Its Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

A metabolic disorder, refeeding syndrome occurs as a result of the reinstitution of nutrition in people who are malnourished. That is, refeeding syndrome can develop when someone who is malnourished begins to normally eat again.

Refeeding syndrome develops as a result of the reintroduction of glucose, or sugar, which can cause sudden shifts in the balance of electrolytes and fluids. This, in turn, can lead to severe complications, including death [1].

Malnourishment, in this case, does not have to be the result of being without food for a long period, just five successive days of malnourishment can make a person be at risk of refeeding syndrome [2].

Refeeding syndrome can affect anyone and usually follows a period of malnourishment, fasting, extreme dieting, starvation and certain health conditions [3].