Pneumonia: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year around the world on 12 November to stand together and raise awareness in the fight against pneumonia, a pulmonary disease. Pneumonia is the infection of the lungs in which the air sacs (known as alveoli) get filled with pus or fluid causing inflammation and difficulties while breathing. The infection is caused mainly by bacteria. However, it can be caused by other microorganisms like virus and fungi. [1]

Streptococcus pneumoniae, a Gram-positive bacterium, is the most common cause of pneumonia. A yeast-like fungus named Pneumocystis jiroveci is another germ responsible for this lung condition while among viruses, the flu virus is considered to cause pneumonia.

Pneumonia is life-threatening when it affects older people, infants, chronic disease patients or people with a weakened immune system. According to a study, there were around 0.56 million severe episodes of pneumococcal pneumonia (due to Streptococcus bacteria) in India in 2010. Also, 0.35 million children under the age of 5 years died due to the disease. The highest number of cases of pneumonia are reported in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, the top 5 countries affected by this lung infection are India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia. [2]

Causes Of Pneumonia

Multiple numbers of bacteria, fungi and virus are responsible for causing pneumonia. They are of 4 types:

Bacterial pneumonia: Mainly caused by bacteria named Streptococcus pneumoniae [3]

Mainly caused by bacteria named Streptococcus pneumoniae Atypical pneumonia: Caused due to atypical or unique-featured bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae (Walking pneumonia), Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires' disease) and Chlamydia pneumoniae (Chlamydia pneumonia) [4]

Caused due to atypical or unique-featured bacteria such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae (Walking pneumonia), Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires' disease) and Chlamydia pneumoniae (Chlamydia pneumonia) Fungal pneumonia: It mainly affects people with a weakened immune system or some chronic health condition. They are usually found in the soil and also varies according to the location. [5]

It mainly affects people with a weakened immune system or some chronic health condition. They are usually found in the soil and also varies according to the location. Viral pneumonia: Cold and flu viruses are responsible for causing pneumonia. [6]

Types Of Pneumonia

1. Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP): It is also known as nosocomial pneumonia and develops in an individual within 48-72 hours when he/she is hospitalised for another illness. It can be serious as the individual is sick and the bacteria that have affected, have already adapted themselves to the antibiotics. People on breathing ventilators are at high risk of HAP. [7]

2. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP): It is a common type of pneumonia acquired outside the healthcare facilities. CAP is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity among other infectious disorders. [8]

3. Healthcare-acquired pneumonia (HCAP): It occurs in non-hospitalized patients who live in a long-term care facility, comes in contact during intravenous therapy or one who receive outpatient treatment in hemodialysis clinic or hospital. They are mainly at risk of multidrug-resistant organisms. [9]

4. Aspiration pneumonia: It occurs when a person aspirates saliva, solid foods, or vomit into the lungs instead of the stomach. Such particles cause infection in the lungs. [10]

Symptoms Of Pneumonia

Symptoms of pneumonia can range from mild to severe. Its occurrence depends on the type of microorganism, age, health and other medical conditions of the patient. However, common symptoms include the following:

Cough with phlegm [11]

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Fast heartbeat [12]

Sweating

Diarrhoea [13]

Headache

Cyanosis, bluish or greyish discolouration of the skin [14]

Chest pain

Risk Factors Of Pneumonia

The risk of pneumonia is high in people who fall under the following categories:

Above age 65 [15]

Below age 2 [16]

With a weak immune system like HIV patients, chemotherapy patients and organ transplant patients [1]

With autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis [17]

With lung conditions like asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and bronchiectasis

Hospitalized or under breathing ventilators

Smoke or drink [18]

With neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease

Exposed to industrial toxic smoke for a long time

Pregnant [19]

Complications Of Pneumonia

Complications of pneumonia include the following:

Spread of bacteria in the blood (Bacteremia)

Fluid build-up in the area between pleura and chest wall (pleural effusion) [20]

Lung abscess

Empyema (a collection of pus develops in the cavity) [21]

Meningitis (the infection spread to the meninges of the brain)

Septic arthritis (when the bacteria transfer to the joints)

Diagnosis Of Pneumonia

Diagnosis of pneumonia includes the following processes:

Medical history: To determine a patient's age, any medical condition, occupation, recent illness, recent travel and other details

To determine a patient's age, any medical condition, occupation, recent illness, recent travel and other details Physical exam: Determined by placing a stethoscope on the chest of the patient to hear bronchial breath sounds

Determined by placing a stethoscope on the chest of the patient to hear bronchial breath sounds X-ray: To find out the location and extent of lung inflammation

To find out the location and extent of lung inflammation Blood test: To identify the type of microorganism causing pneumonia [22]

To identify the type of microorganism causing pneumonia Pulse oximetry: To monitor the saturation of oxygen in the patient's blood

To monitor the saturation of oxygen in the patient's blood Sputum test: To find out whether it is a bacterial or fungal infection

To find out whether it is a bacterial or fungal infection Bronchoscopy: Here, a thin lighted tube is inserted into the airways to visualize its internal portion. [23]

Treatment Of Pneumonia

Treatment of pneumonia depends on its types and severity. Common treatment methods include the following:

Medications: Antibiotic medicines are used to treat bacterial pneumonia, antifungal medication for pneumonia caused due to fungus and antiviral drugs for viral pneumonia. These medications are taken for weeks to clear the infection of the lungs. [24]

Antibiotic medicines are used to treat bacterial pneumonia, antifungal medication for pneumonia caused due to fungus and antiviral drugs for viral pneumonia. These medications are taken for weeks to clear the infection of the lungs. Over-the-counter medications: To manage the symptoms of pneumonia such as fever, cough and muscle pain

To manage the symptoms of pneumonia such as fever, cough and muscle pain Oxygen therapy: Given when the oxygen level in the blood is low [25]

Given when the oxygen level in the blood is low Respiratory therapy: Here, specific medicines are delivered directly into the lungs.

Tips To Deal With Pneumonia

Quit smoking [18]

Cover while coughing or sneezing

Wash hands with disinfectant at regular intervals

Strengthen the immune system by a healthy diet plan and exercise

Stay hydrated throughout the day [26]

Managing ongoing medical conditions by timely medications

Take a lot of rest

Drink warm beverages or take steamy baths to ease your breathing

View Article References [1] InformedHealth.org [Internet]. Cologne, Germany: Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG); 2006-. Pneumonia: Overview. 2018 Aug 9. [2] Farooqui, H., Jit, M., Heymann, D. L., & Zodpey, S. (2015). Burden of Severe Pneumonia, Pneumococcal Pneumonia and Pneumonia Deaths in Indian States: Modelling Based Estimates. PloS one, 10(6), e0129191. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0129191 [3] Sattar SBA, Sharma S. Bacterial Pneumonia. [Updated 2019 Feb 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [4] Basarab, M., Macrae, M. B., & Curtis, C. M. (2014). Atypical pneumonia. Current opinion in pulmonary medicine, 20(3), 247-251. [5] Dharmic, S., Nair, S., & Harish, M. (2015). An unusual cause of fungal pneumonia. Journal of pharmacy & bioallied sciences, 7(Suppl 1), S67–S69. doi:10.4103/0975-7406.155808 [6] Freeman AM, Soman-Faulkner K, Leigh, Jr TR. Viral Pneumonia. [Updated 2019 May 10]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [7] Shebl E, Gulick PG. Nosocomial Pneumonia. [Updated 2019 May 4]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [8] Steel, H. C., Cockeran, R., Anderson, R., & Feldman, C. (2013). Overview of community-acquired pneumonia and the role of inflammatory mechanisms in the immunopathogenesis of severe pneumococcal disease. Mediators of inflammation, 2013, 490346. doi:10.1155/2013/490346 [9] Torres-García, M., Pérez Méndez, B. B., Sánchez Huerta, J. L., Villa Guillén, M., Rementería Vazquez, V., Castro Diaz, A. D., … de la Rosa-Zamboni, D. (2019). Healthcare-Associated Pneumonia: Don't Forget About Respiratory Viruses!. Frontiers in pediatrics, 7, 168. doi:10.3389/fped.2019.00168 [10] Sanivarapu RR, Gibson JG. Aspiration Pneumonia. [Updated 2019 Sep 29]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [11] Farzan S. Cough and Sputum Production. In: Walker HK, Hall WD, Hurst JW, editors. Clinical Methods: The History, Physical, and Laboratory Examinations. 3rd edition. Boston: Butterworths; 1990. Chapter 38. [12] Nichols L. (2017). Pneumonia as a trigger for atrial fibrillation. Journal of rural medicine : JRM, 12(2), 146–148. doi:10.2185/jrm.2937 [13] Kobayashi, M., Mwandama, D., Nsona, H., Namuyinga, R. J., Shah, M. P., Bauleni, A., … Steinhardt, L. C. (2017). Quality of Case Management for Pneumonia and Diarrhea Among Children Seen at Health Facilities in Southern Malawi. The American journal of tropical medicine and hygiene, 96(5), 1107–1116. doi:10.4269/ajtmh.16-0945 [14] Adeyinka A, Kondamudi NP. Cyanosis. [Updated 2019 Jun 3]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [15] Simonetti, A. F., Viasus, D., Garcia-Vidal, C., & Carratalà, J. (2014). Management of community-acquired pneumonia in older adults. Therapeutic advances in infectious disease, 2(1), 3–16. doi:10.1177/2049936113518041 [16] Ebeledike C, Ahmad T. Pediatric Pneumonia. [Updated 2019 Jan 7]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2019 Jan-. [17] Chen, M., Tian, X., Qin, F., Zhou, J., Liu, J., Wang, M., & Xu, K. F. (2015). Pneumocystis Pneumonia in Patients with Autoimmune Diseases: A Retrospective Study Focused on Clinical Characteristics and Prognostic Factors Related to Death. PloS one, 10(9), e0139144. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0139144 [18] Bello, S., Menéndez, R., Antoni, T., Reyes, S., Zalacain, R., Capelastegui, A., ... & de Castro, F. R. (2014). Tobacco smoking increases the risk for death from pneumococcal pneumonia. Chest, 146(4), 1029-1037. [19] Goodnight, W. H., & Soper, D. E. (2005). Pneumonia in pregnancy. Critical care medicine, 33(10), S390-S397. [20] Yang, W., Zhang, B., & Zhang, Z. M. (2017). Infectious pleural effusion status and treatment progress. Journal of thoracic disease, 9(11), 4690–4699. doi:10.21037/jtd.2017.10.96 [21] McCauley, L., & Dean, N. (2015). Pneumonia and empyema: causal, casual or unknown. Journal of thoracic disease, 7(6), 992–998. doi:10.3978/j.issn.2072-1439.2015.04.36 [22] National Clinical Guideline Centre (UK). Pneumonia: Diagnosis and Management of Community- and Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia in Adults. London: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (UK); 2014 Dec. (NICE Clinical Guidelines, No. 191.) 7, Diagnostic tests. [23] Baselski, V. S., & Wunderink, R. G. (1994). Bronchoscopic diagnosis of pneumonia. Clinical microbiology reviews, 7(4), 533–558. doi:10.1128/cmr.7.4.533 [24] Lee, M. S., Oh, J. Y., Kang, C. I., Kim, E. S., Park, S., Rhee, C. K., … Kiem, S. (2018). Guideline for Antibiotic Use in Adults with Community-acquired Pneumonia. Infection & chemotherapy, 50(2), 160–198. doi:10.3947/ic.2018.50.2.160 [25] Zhang, Y., Fang, C., Dong, B. R., Wu, T., & Deng, J. L. (2012). Oxygen therapy for pneumonia in adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, (3). [26] Faverio, P., Aliberti, S., Bellelli, G., Suigo, G., Lonni, S., Pesci, A., & Restrepo, M. I. (2014). The management of community-acquired pneumonia in the elderly. European journal of internal medicine, 25(4), 312–319. doi:10.1016/j.ejim.2013.12.001