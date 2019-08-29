Pinched Nerve: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

The brain controls all the voluntary and involuntary actions of our body. For example, muscles in our body contract, relax or move after receiving a command from the brain, our heart beats faster or slower depending on the brain's command and even sensory organs like eyes, nose, fingers, ears are under the brain's control [1] . But how do they receive those commands/messages from the brain?

Nerves or nerve cells are distributed entirely in our body and serve the purpose of sending and receiving information from the brain to other body parts and vice-versa. The information related to pain, temperature, taste, or other sensations are also included [2] . In this way, the brain recognises which part of the body needs attention.

A pinched nerve is a condition caused when a nerve in a certain area of the body gets damaged or injured due to compression or pressure by the surrounding tissues or by external factors like an accident. In medical terms, it is known as nerve entrapment or nerve compression. Common places for a pinched nerve are wrist, lower spine, elbow, and fingers. When a nerve remains pinched for a longer period, it can cause chronic pain and permanent damage to a body part or tissues around the area.

Symptoms Of Pinched Nerve

The symptoms of a pinched nerve are as follows:

Numbness

Redness or inflammation

Paresthesia sensation (like tingling or burning, or prickling)

Weakness of muscles

Sharp pain in the affected area

Worsening pain while moving the affected area [3] .

What Causes Pinched Nerve

The main causes of a pinched nerve are as follows:

Herniated spinal disc (lower back) [4]

Carpal tunnel syndrome (wrist)

Radial nerve compression (forearms)

Ulnar nerve compression (arm)

Radial tunnel syndrome (elbow)

Swelling around the nerves due to certain injury or bruises.

Rheumatoid arthritis [5]

Physical activities or sports activities

Obesity

Work stress

Pregnancy

Tumour [6]

Genetics

Diabetes [7]

Diagnosis Of Pinched Nerve

The condition can be diagnosed through the following tests.

MRI

Electromyography

CT scan [8]

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nerve conduction tests [9] .

Treatment Of Pinched Nerve

When a person develops a pinched nerve, first a conservative therapy is used to reduce the pain of the affected area and improve its function. The treatment of a pinched nerve are as follows:

Rest the affected area and allow it to heal

Apply heat or ice until the sensation of pain decreases

Lose weight

Anti-inflammatory medicines to reduce nerve inflammation [10]

Use splint

Corticosteroid injections [11]

Physical therapy for strengthening or stretching the muscles

Surgery, in severe cases.

People At Risk Of Pinched Nerve

Women are at higher risk of carpal tunnel syndrome [12]

A person whose job involves certain repetitive movements

Adults above 30

Medical conditions that can impact nerve function

How To Prevent Pinched Nerve

Minimize repetitive movements or avoid them.

Don't lie in one position for a long time.

Perform a regular exercise which must include stretching and muscle strengthening exercises.

Take breaks from continuous work.

Lose weight.

Check your lying position before sleeping.

