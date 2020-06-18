Peeling Skin: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

What Causes Peeling Skin?

• Sunburn - Overexposure to sun causes redness, swelling and blisters on the skin which occurs within 12 to 24 hours after exposure and gradually lessens, which is followed by peeling and hyperpigmentation [3].

• Climate - Harsh environment can affect the skin on your hands. For example, extreme hot or cold temperatures can cause peeling of the skin [4].

• Chemicals - Chemicals used in peeling agents which are applied to the skin for exfoliation can irritate the skin and cause skin peeling [5].

• Overwashing - No doubt, washing your hands is a good hygiene habit, but overwashing your hands can cause the skin to peel.

• Burns - Thermal burns, resulting from contact with heated objects can damage the skin and cause skin peeling. Chemical burns occur when you come in direct contact with household cleaners, solvents and detergents that can cause burns and lead to peeling of the skin [6].

• Acne treatments - Retinoid medications that are used for the treatment of acne can cause peeling skin [7].

Medical conditions or diseases can also cause peeling skin, these include:

• Medication side effects causing allergic reactions [8]

• Infections

• Immune system disorders

• Genetic disease

• Cancer and cancer treatment [9]

• Eczema [10]

• Athlete's foot

• Contact dermatitis

• Dry skin

• Kawasaki disease [11]

• Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

• Hyperhidrosis

• Jock itch

• Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

• Psoriasis

• Pemphigus

• Scarlet fever

• Ringworm on the body and scalp

• Seborrheic dermatitis [12]

• Stevens-Johnson syndrome

• Toxic shock syndrome

Wrinkled Or Pruney Fingers: What Causes Wrinkled Fingers?