Swine Flu Virus With Pandemic Potential Reported In China

The world is still struggling to reach normality since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic in December 2019. Since then, the global pandemic has caused 508,419 deaths, a total of 10,421,494 cases.

Researchers and health experts around the globe are ardently focused on studying the novel coronavirus, where new findings and understanding help in the better management of the diseases, and also pave way for a possible effective vaccine, as soon as possible.

While the world is still struggling in the united fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, reports state that researchers in China have discovered a new strain of the H1N1 swine flu virus that can potentially trigger a pandemic [1].