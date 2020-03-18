Swine Flu Q&A: What You Need To Know

How Does Swine Flu Spread? Even a small sneeze from an infected individual is enough for the germs to spread through the air and get stuck on to surface areas like doorknobs and furniture. In the event of the outbreak, one must be aware of the ways and means to prevent the onset of swine flu [5]. Since swine flu is transmitted through air droplets from the affected patient, maintaining proper hygiene is the basic precautionary measure one should follow. Fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat and diarrhoea are a few of the symptoms of swine flu and if these symptoms tend to elevate in a period of 4 to 5 days, go to a doctor immediately [6]. The best means of dealing with swine flu is to prevent it. Today, we will go through some of the most asked questions regarding the swine flu outbreak.

1. How do symptoms of swine flu differ from other types of flu? Ans: According to experts, the basic symptoms for swine flu are similar to that of the common flu [7]. However, swine flu symptoms may include gastrointestinal symptoms (diarrhoea and vomiting), as well as the usual respiratory symptoms. The common symptoms are fever (greater than 100°F or 37.8°C), sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, chills, headache and body aches and fatigue.

2. If I have flu-like symptoms, how would I know if it is Swine flu or not? Ans: You or your physician really would not be able to tell the difference actually. To understand the difference, a respiratory specimen taken within the first four to five days is necessary [8]. If you are exceptionally ill with flu-like symptoms, are chronically ill, immune-suppressed, quite elderly or have a very young child, under age 2, you must contact your doctor immediately.

3. Is there medication for Swine flu? Ans: Yes. Most people with swine flu, require only symptom relief. If you have a chronic respiratory disease, your doctor may prescribe additional medications to help relieve your symptoms [9]. Altogether, there are four anti-viral drugs that we commonly use to treat various strains of flu.

4. How long are people contagious when they have Swine flu? Ans: Adults are potentially contagious for the length of time one has symptoms, that is, up to seven days following the beginning of the illness [10]. The shedding stage (expulsion and release of virus progeny following successful reproduction during a host-cell infection) of the virus is during the first four to five days of illness. Children can be considered contagious longer, up to 10 days and the initial incubation period is 24 to 48 hours [11].

5. Can I start taking medicine for it now, just in case I get it later? Ans: No. Health experts and doctors advise against it. Preventive medication might be advised for special circumstances, such as when one has been exposed to potentially ill people during an epidemic.

6. Are the symptoms in children different from adult symptoms? Ans: Though the basic symptoms are similar, the signs of potentially life-threatening complications differ. It is important that you inform the hospital regarding this. Emergency symptoms in children include fast breathing or trouble breathing, bluish skin colour, not drinking enough fluids, not waking up or interacting, being very irritable and fever with a rash [12]. The emergency warning signs in adults are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, sudden dizziness, confusion and severe or persistent vomiting [13].

7. Is there a vaccine for Swine flu? Ans: Yes.

8. Can I catch Swine flu from pigs? Ans: No. This strain is one that is communicable through human-to-human contact. It is a mutated form of a swine virus [14].

9. Can I catch Swine flu from eating pork? Ans: No. Swine flu is not transmitted by food and is not a foodborne illness [15]. An internal temperature of 160 degrees for cooked meat will kill any bacteria or virus.

10. How does it cross from a pig to a human? Ans: The swine virus mutates, which then infects humans and get spread by humans.

11. Can Swine flu kill me? Ans: Like other flu, Swine flu can cause serious outcomes.

12. How long does the germs live on surfaces, like on my desk if someone sneezes in my office? Ans: Influenza virus survives only minutes on inanimate objects or hands, so these are very inefficient ways to spread the illness. However, if you shake hands with an infected person who has just wiped their nose, then there is a high risk of infection [16].

13. Other than hand washing and covering my mouth if I sneeze or cough, what can I do to take care of myself and others? Ans: If you are ill, stay home. If you cough into your hand, wash your hands before touching anyone else. If you get symptoms suggesting the flu, call your doctor.