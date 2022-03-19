New COVID-19 Variant Recorded In Israel: What Are The Symptoms Of This New Variant? Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Israel's Ministry of Health reported two cases of a new Covid-19 variant on Wednesday; the officials indicated they were not very concerned about this new Covid type.

PCR tests on two individuals arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport revealed the strain, which combines two sub-variants of the Omicron type of the Covid-19 virus, named BA.1 and BA.2.

"This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read.

Salman Zarka, Israel's pandemic response chief, downplayed the risks associated with it.

"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," Zarka told Army Radio. "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases".

Out of Israel's 9.2 million inhabitants, more than four million have got three coronavirus vaccine doses.

Symptoms Of The New COVID-19 Variant Found In Israel

According to reports, two cases of the combined strain that has been detected in Israel suffered from mild covid symptoms such as headache, fever and muscle dystrophy. The report adds that no special medical attention is required to date.

In December 2020, Israel became one of the first countries to undertake a countrywide immunisation campaign.

The government said earlier this month that, in response to a surge caused by the Omicron variant, it will provide fourth Covid vaccination to persons over 60 and health personnel.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:45 [IST]