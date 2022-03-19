Just In
- 39 min ago Transmission Of Covid-19 Infection From Mother To Baby Rare: BMJ Study
- 47 min ago Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
- 3 hrs ago Rang Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Russia-Ukraine war: Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping of `consequences` if China gives Russia material support for in
- Sports All England Open 2022 Semi: Lakshya Sen v Lee, Treesa-Gayatri v Xian-Yu: Live Telecast, Live Streaming in IST
- Finance This Real Estate Stock Surges 109% In 1 Year, ICICI Securities Sees More Upside
- Technology ViewSonic VG2440V Monitor Review: Practical Videoconferencing Solution
- Movies The Kashmir Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore-Mark
- Education MAHA LLB CET 2022 Dates Announced, Check Complete MAHA 5 Year LLB CET Schedule On cetcell.mahacet.org
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
- Automobiles Suzuki Motorcycles February 2022 Sales: Witnesses Growth In Exports
New COVID-19 Variant Recorded In Israel: What Are The Symptoms Of This New Variant?
Israel's Ministry of Health reported two cases of a new Covid-19 variant on Wednesday; the officials indicated they were not very concerned about this new Covid type.
PCR tests on two individuals arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport revealed the strain, which combines two sub-variants of the Omicron type of the Covid-19 virus, named BA.1 and BA.2.
"This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read.
Salman Zarka, Israel's pandemic response chief, downplayed the risks associated with it.
"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," Zarka told Army Radio. "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases".
Out of Israel's 9.2 million inhabitants, more than four million have got three coronavirus vaccine doses.
Symptoms Of The New COVID-19 Variant Found In Israel
According to reports, two cases of the combined strain that has been detected in Israel suffered from mild covid symptoms such as headache, fever and muscle dystrophy. The report adds that no special medical attention is required to date.
In December 2020, Israel became one of the first countries to undertake a countrywide immunisation campaign.
The government said earlier this month that, in response to a surge caused by the Omicron variant, it will provide fourth Covid vaccination to persons over 60 and health personnel.
- wellnessIndia Fared Better Than Others In Managing Omicron-Driven Covid Surge, Claims Health Ministry
- wellnessExpert Article: COVID, Flu And Flurona - What To Expect In Australia As Winter Approaches
- kidsSerum Institute Seeks Covovax's Inclusion In Covid Vaccination Drive For 12 Years And Over
- kidsCoronavirus Vaccination For Kids Between 12-14 Years To Begin From March 16: Government
- wellnessNavi Mumbai First Maharashtra City to Achieve 100% Covid-19 Vaccination: Official
- wellnessCOVID-19 Third Wave Has Ended; Will Fourth Wave Hit India? This is What Virologist T Jacob John Says
- wellness1.64 Crore People In Maharashtra Yet To Take 2nd Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccines: Health Dept
- wellnessIndia Records Lowest Single-Day Rise In Covid Cases Since May 12, 2020
- wellnessCovid Pandemic 2nd Anniversary: 3 Things We Got Wrong, 3 Things to Watch Out for
- wellnessOmicron 'Stealth Variant' Still At High Level, UK Study Finds
- wellnessDCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covovax For 12-17 Years Age Group; Younger Age Groups To Follow
- womenOn Women's Day, Health Minister Felicitates 72 Best Women COVID-19 Vaccinators