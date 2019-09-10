Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Traits, Symptoms, Subtypes, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

It is cardinal to love yourself and who you are. However, it is also important to be considerate of the people around you. You may have come across people who are solely focused on themselves that nothing and no one around them matter. And, when a person is extremely engorged in oneself, it is never positive.

This type of behaviour is medically termed as a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). An individual with NPD has a magnified sense of self-image and self-importance. The mental condition causes the person to have an extreme need for excessive attention and admiration [1] ]. NPD usually appears in early adulthood.

NPD is associated with egocentrism, a personality characteristic in which people consider aspects concerned to them as the only thing that matters. An individual with NPD are mostly uninterested in the feelings of other people and lack empathy [2] . They find it impossible to appreciate the feelings and emotions that are not concerned with them.

Some researchers have mentioned narcissism to be genetic, suggesting that it is one of the most common inherited personality type and NPD has a genetic component [3] . A narcissistic individual is often mistaken for being self-obsessed, arrogant and tough-minded.

Traits Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

The signs and symptoms which indicate that an individual has NPD are mentioned below [4] [5] .

Extreme feelings of jealousy

Extreme sensitivity and tendency to be easily hurt and to feel rejected with little provocation

Difficulty maintaining healthy relationships

Insists on having the best of everything

Be envious of others and believe others envy them

Belittles others and look down on people they perceive as inferior

Believe they are superior and can only associate with people of the 'same kind'

Have concealed feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliation

Feels depressed and lack any motivation

And doctors use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association to diagnose NPD. The DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for NPD are as follows [5] :

An exaggerated sense of self-importance and a sense of entitlement

The need to require constant and excessive admiration

An expectation of special treatment due to perceived superiority

Exaggerates achievements and talents

Preoccupied with fantasies about power, success and beauty

Takes advantage of others to get what they want

Responds to criticism with anger and humiliation

Lack of empathy and inability to understand and share the feelings of others

Behaves in an arrogant manner

Symptoms Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Individuals with NPD may not recognise that they have the condition. However, the following signs indicate that you may have NPD [6] .

Constant issues at work or school

Unfulfilling relationships

Sudden bursts of anger, unhappiness and confusion when things fail to go your way

Constant financial problems

Alcohol and drug abuse

Subtypes Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

According to DSM-5, narcissistic personality disorder is a homogeneous syndrome but there are variations in its interpretation[7] .

According to Theodore Millon, NPD can be classified as:

Unprincipled narcissist

Amorous narcissist

Compensatory narcissist

Elitist narcissist

Normal narcissist

Fanatic narcissist

Hedonistic narcissist

Malignant narcissist

According to Will Titshaw, NPD can be classified as:

Pure narcissist

Attention narcissist

Beyond the rules narcissist

Causes Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

There lacks clarity in the understanding of what causes NPD. It is associated with aspects such as high parental expectations, over-pampering, abuse etc.

Some of the possible causes of NPD are as follows [8] :

Genetics (inherited characteristics)

Environmental factors (such as a lack of connection or excessive adoration in parent-child relationships)

Sexual promiscuity

Cultural influences

Complications Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

With an individual being extremely self-centred and oblivious to the emotions of others, it is bound to create some complications [9] .

Depression and anxiety

Relationship difficulties

Physical health problems

Problems at work or school

Suicidal thoughts or behaviour

Drug or alcohol misuse

Diagnosis Of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

There are no lab tests available for the diagnosis of the mental condition. The doctor will carry out X-ray and blood tests to rule out other conditions. Some features exhibited by the condition are similar to that of other personality disorders.

The diagnosis may point out that the individual is suffering from more than one personality disorder at the same time, making the diagnosis a bit challenging [10] [11] .

The diagnosis for the condition will be based on the

signs and symptoms,

a psychological evaluation that may include filling out questionnaires and

the criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association.

Treatment For Narcissistic Personality Disorder

As there is no 'cure' for NPD, the treatment involves talk therapy which is also defined as psychotherapy.

Psychotherapy: It attempts to help the person relate better with others so that the relationships become more enjoyable and rewarding. The therapy also helps in understanding the cause of emotions and what drives the individual to compete, cause distrust and despise [12] .

It can help the individual in accepting and maintaining real personal relationships and collaboration with co-workers, recognise and accept one's competence and potential so criticisms or failures can be tolerated, improve one's ability to understand and regulate feelings, tolerate the impact of issues related to one's self-esteem and consequently, let go of the unattainable goals and ideal conditions.

Psychotherapy includes cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), family therapy, or group therapy [13] .

Medications: There are no medications specifically used to treat NPD. But, if the symptoms are linked with that of depression, anxiety or other conditions, antidepressants or anti-anxiety drugs can be beneficial [14] .

On A Final Note...

Narcissistic personality disorder can pose limitations and problems in your life. It can negatively affect your work, school and relationships. These individuals have a lack of self-esteem and mental fragility, veiled behind the extreme confidence and self-worth which can get maimed by the slightest criticism.

The personality disorder is not incurable and as aforementioned can be managed with therapy and lifestyle shifts. Make sure to avoid alcohol, drugs, and other substances that can trigger negative behaviour. Engage in soothing and relaxation methods such as yoga or meditation.

