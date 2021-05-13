Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment: Goa Recommends Ivermectin; WHO Warns Against Use Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

The term ivermectin has been one of the most searched terms recently, linked to the Goa government and WHO.

What Is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a prescription drug, and it comes as an oral tablet, topical cream, and topical lotion.

Ivermectin oral tablet is used to treat infections of parasites, including parasitic infections of the intestinal tract, skin, and eyes [1]. Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anti-parasitic drugs and works by binding to parts inside the parasite - paralysing and killing off the parasite [2].

Ivermectin oral tablet may cause drowsiness and other side effects such as tiredness, loss of energy, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, sleepiness or drowsiness and itchiness - when used to treat intestinal infections.

When it is used to treat skin and eye infections, the side effects of ivermectin include joint pain and swelling, swollen and tender lymph nodes, itching, rash, fever and eye problems. Serious side effects and their symptoms can include neck and back pain, serious eye problems such as redness, bleeding, swelling, loss of vision, shortness of breath, confusion, extreme tiredness, extreme drowsiness, seizures and coma [3].

Other severe side effects of ivermectin include low blood pressure, especially when you get up after sitting or lying down, skin reactions such as severe rash, redness, blistering skin and liver damage [4].