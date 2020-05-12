Influenza Type A And B: Differences, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Influenza, commonly known as flu is a viral respiratory infection caused by different flu viruses. This contagious infection usually spreads through respiratory droplets when a person who is infected with the flu virus coughs or sneezes. Influenza most commonly occurs during the fall and winter months.

There are different types of influenza viruses that belong to the family Orthomyxoviridae. There are four types of influenza virus - type A, B, C and thogotovirus, out of them only type A and B are the common influenza viruses that mostly affects humans [1].

In this article, we will discuss the differences between influenza type A and B viruses.

What Is Influenza Type A Virus? [2]

Influenza type A viruses cause epidemic seasonal flu every year in the United States. This type A flu virus can infect humans and animals, and usually wild birds are the hosts of this type of virus.

Influenza type A viruses are capable of causing a pandemic. The subtypes of influenza A viruses are H1N1, H3N2 and rarely H1N2 that infects humans. Influenza A viruses also infect pigs, horses, poultry, dogs and occasionally sea mammals.

What Is Influenza Type B Virus? Humans are the primary host of influenza B viruses. The influenza B viruses are not divided into subtypes, but there are two lineages of this type B virus - Victoria and Yamagata. Influenza B virus do not cause pandemics [3]. Coronavirus Vs Flu: Know The Similarities And Differences Symptoms Of Influenza A and B Viruses • Fatigue • Cough • Headache • Nasal congestion • Sore throat • Body aches • Fever • Chills • Vomiting • Diarrhoea • Shortness of breath • Chest pain • Loss of consciousness Prevalence Of Influenza A and B Viruses According to a study published in PLOS One, approximately 75 per cent of confirmed cases are of influenza A virus, and influenza B virus is responsible for about 25 per cent of confirmed cases [4]. Contagiousness Of Influenza A and B Viruses Both influenza type A and B are highly contagious. People who are infected with Type A and B viruses can spread the virus to others from up to about six feet away through cough, sneeze or talk. These water droplets can either fall in the mouth or nose or it can be inhaled by a person who comes in contact with the infected person [5]. People with influenza are extremely contagious in the first three to four days after their illness starts. Also, healthy adults can transmit the virus to others even before the symptoms appear and five to seven days after falling sick. Bird Flu: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment Who Are At A Risk Of Influenza A and B Viruses? • Pregnant women • Children younger than five • People with certain chronic medical conditions • Adults aged over 65. Diagnosis Of Influenza A and B Viruses The doctor will conduct a physical examination and check for symptoms of influenza virus. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is done to detect the strain of the influenza viruses [6]. Swine Flu: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention Treatment Of Influenza A and B Viruses The treatment consists of home remedies and antiviral medications. Home Remedies • Drink plenty of water and fluids • Take proper rest • Drink warm broth • Salt water gargle to soothe sore throat • Drink herbal tea • Apply essential oils • Eat a bland diet • Steam inhalation Antiviral Medications Antiviral medications are prescribed by the doctor to reduce the complications and symptoms of influenza virus. The antiviral medications are oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir and baloxavir marboxil that comes in the form of pill, liquid, inhalable powder and intravenous therapy. Prevention Of Influenza A and B Viruses • Stay home when sick. • Limit contact with sick people. • Often wash your hands with soap and water • Cover your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing. • Clean the surfaces in your home. • Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with infected hands. • Wear a mask before leaving the house. • Get an annual seasonal influenza vaccine. Common FAQs 1. Which flu is worse? A or B? A. Type B influenza virus is least severe as compared to type A influenza virus. 2. How serious is type A flu? A. Type A flu virus can be dangerous because it mutates faster and is capable of causing a pandemic.